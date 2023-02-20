What Is Brain Fog After Eating and How To Fix It

Have you ever had a meal and suddenly you notice that your mind is fogged up, and you cannot think straight? Well, in simple terms – it’s called brain fog after eating.

What Is Brain Fog After Eating?

Brain fog after eating refers to a state where you cannot seem to think clearly after eating. Brain fog can include problems like memory loss and lack of focus.

Although there are many reasons why you can encounter brain fog – brain fog after eating is a common problem that many people face.

Why Do People Face Brain Fog After Eating?

There are a ton of reasons why people face brain fog after eating. For example, if you have foods that are high in carbohydrates. They can make your blood sugar levels crash – making you feel like you cannot think straight.

On top of this, the consumption of a high-caffeine drink can also trigger a brain fog response in your body. It is a normal occurrence where people consume more caffeine than they can handle – which leads to a brain fog state.

Similarly, if you consume foods, you are allergic to, they can also cause brain fog after eating. For example, if you have non-celiac gluten sensitivity – it can lead to brain fog after eating foods that contain gluten.

How To Fix Brain Fog After Eating?

There are a couple of things that you can do to avoid or “fix” brain fog after eating. Here are a few steps that you can take to fix the issue.

Identify The Culprit

Before you go out to fix the issue. You need to identify what is causing this problem in your diet. For example, if you do not know about any allergies that you might have – get tested for them.

Once you know what’s causing the problem you can work towards the solution.

Eliminate

Once you get to know what is causing the problem – it’s time to eliminate it. However, it’s not as simple as you think. For example, if you have a peanut allergy – it’s easy to take it out of your diet.

However, if you have gluten or dairy intolerance – there is a proper structure that you need to follow to change your eating habits. It is because gluten and dairy are found in almost everything that we consume. So, replacing these two can be a task and a half – but it’s doable.

Change Your Diet

However, if you do not have any allergies but you are still experiencing brain fog after eating – the problem lies in your diet. For example, if you consume carbohydrates and oily food that is low in nutrients- you need to change it.

Especially for people who work – it can be tempting to have food from outside. However, to avoid brain fog after eating – you need to replace your meals with healthy alternatives.

For example, if you have fries or anything like that as a snack – you can try to replace it with greek yogurt and granola. As it will make you feel full and also benefit your gut.

Improve Gut Health

Another long-term solution is to improve your gut health. For example, start making a conscious decision to improve your diet.

On top of this, consume clean water and make sure that you have your meals on time to avoid issues like bloating. In the longer run, if you do not have a sound gut – it can lead to many problems including brain fog after eating. But, adding antioxidants and mineral-rich foods to your diet can help you improve your overall gut health.

Take Supplements

Once you are done with the basic changes, you can move on to the next step and include supplements in your diet to get rid of problems like brain fog after eating.

For example, fish oil. It contains a chain of omega-3 fatty acids that improve the overall cognitive functions of your brain.

It can help improve your memory and clarify and get rid of fogginess after you eat.

Exercise

No matter what you eat and drink – you need to exercise to be able to feel more energetic and healthier. So, if you want to take another step to avoid brain fog after eating – try to exercise at least 3 times a week.

It will help reduce brain fog and make your body healthier over time.

Brain fog after eating is a common problem that people encounter these days. It may seem like a small hindrance – but it can transpire into a major problem over time leading to memory loss.

To avoid it, try being conscious of what you eat. On top of this, exercise 2-3 times a week and add supplements like fish oil to your diet.