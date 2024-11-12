WhatsApp beta users encounter green screen issue

WhatsApp users on the beta version 2.24.24.5 are facing a major bug that is making the app unusable. The bug causes the entire screen to turn green when trying to open any chat. According to reports, the green screen completely blocks the app, rendering it non-functional.

Android Police, a tech news site, also experienced the issue. One of their writers tried to recreate the bug and faced a similar problem. The app force-closed immediately upon startup despite multiple attempts.

The issue seems to be limited to the beta version 2.24.24.5. Users on the latest stable build of WhatsApp should not face this problem. For those affected, the recommended solution is to revert to an older version of the app. However, this may be difficult as WhatsApp betas are released as app bundles rather than standard APKs.

Beta version causing major issues

User Billa Batterson expressed frustration on social media, urging developers to fix the issue quickly. “Please fix it ASAP,” he tweeted.

Given the number of user reports, the developers are likely aware of the problem and are working on a fix. Hopefully, a solution will be available soon. WhatsApp’s beta program is popular among its nearly 3 billion users.

It allows them to test new features before the official release. The latest beta introduces several notable updates, including the ability to delete preset chat filters, use “Add Yours” interactive stickers for Status updates, and search within channels. However, using beta software comes with risks, as shown by the current green screen issue.

For now, users facing this problem are advised to uninstall the beta version and revert to the latest stable build of WhatsApp, which reportedly runs smoothly without the bug. This incident highlights the inherent risks of using beta software and the importance of regular updates and user feedback in app development.