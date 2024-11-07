WhatsApp is testing reverse image search

WhatsApp is adding a new feature that will help users check if an image they received is real or fake. The feature is called reverse image search. It is currently available in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android.

To use the feature, users need to open an image they received in WhatsApp. Then, they can tap the three-dot menu at the top right of the screen. A new option called “Search on web” will appear.

Tapping this will upload the image to Google and show the user any matching or similar images found online. This can help users see if an image has been altered or used in a misleading way.

Checking image authenticity in WhatsApp

It provides more context about where the image came from and how it has been used before. WhatsApp says that the images are shared with Google to do the search. However, they are not shared with WhatsApp itself.

This keeps the privacy of the user’s chats and images secure. The reverse image search feature is only available to beta testers right now. It may take a few weeks or months before it is released to all WhatsApp users.

There is no word yet on if or when it will come to the iOS version of WhatsApp. As misinformation continues to be a big problem online, this new tool from WhatsApp aims to give users a quick and easy way to fact-check images they receive. It puts the power to verify content directly in the user’s hands, without having to leave the app.