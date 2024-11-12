Wildfires threaten historic sites in New Jersey

We have updated the Air Quality Health Advisory currently in effect for the NYC Metro and Lower Hudson Valley regions to include the Upper Hudson Valley region due to smoke from wildfires. pic.twitter.com/fTTXNAOCxM — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 10, 2024

Firefighters in New Jersey and New York were working on Sunday to contain a wildfire that has burned over 2,500 acres and remains uncontrolled. The blaze, which straddles the border of the two states, has threatened several structures, including a historic site dating back to the Revolutionary War. Despite rain falling across the Northeast on Sunday afternoon, the flames remained 0% contained, according to Chief Bill Donnelly of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

We’ve deployed assets to fight multiple wildfires and are closely monitoring air quality as drought conditions impact the state. Everyone in impacted areas should stay alert, monitor air quality, and take necessary precautions to stay safe. More: https://t.co/G3RAzSGOc8 — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 9, 2024

“Make no mistake, though precipitation is forecasted, that’s not going to solve the problem that we have here with this wildfire,” Donnelly said at a news conference. He estimated that it might take crews until the end of this week to extinguish the blaze. Since Oct.

If you've been outside, you've likely smelled the smoke from wildfires in our region, including one that burned in Prospect Park. Stay indoors if you have respiratory issues and avoid burning outside while the risk of fires is high. Get the latest at https://t.co/pSYTK4GZgc. pic.twitter.com/NwrVuaHKdP — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) November 9, 2024

1, New Jersey firefighters have responded to 537 wildfires that have consumed 4,500 acres, while New York fire crews have battled 60 wildfires, burning 2,100 acres. Tragically, a New York State Parks and Recreation aide, 18-year-old Dariel Vasquez, was killed on Saturday while helping battle the fire in Sterling Forest State Park. New York Gov.

Wildfires threaten historic Revolutionary site

Kathy Hochul commended Vasquez’s bravery and dedication to serving and protecting his fellow New Yorkers. The fire, known as the Jennings Creek Fire, broke out on Saturday amid blustery winds and drought conditions in the region.

It has threatened several structures, including eight in New Jersey’s Long Pond Ironworks State Park, a historic 175-acre village where iron was produced during the Revolutionary War. Firefighters have also been battling other wildfires in the area, including the “Cannonball 3” fire in Passaic County, which grew to 175 acres but was 75% contained by Sunday afternoon, and the “Shotgun Fire” in Jackson Township, which burned 350 acres before being brought under control. The Shotgun Fire was determined to be caused by arson, and a suspect has been charged.

Air quality alerts remained in effect Sunday in the New York City area due to the fires, with the Air Quality Index reaching “unhealthy for sensitive groups” levels. Several brush fires have erupted in New York City in recent days, including one in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park that burned at least two acres before being brought under control. As firefighters continue to battle the blazes, officials are hoping that the rain will provide some relief, but they caution that it may not be enough to fully extinguish the fires.

The cause of the Jennings Creek Fire remains under investigation.