Windows 10 support ending in 2025

Microsoft has announced that support for Windows 10 will end on October 14, 2025. This means that millions of Windows 10 users will face a critical decision about what to do with their computers. Many PCs currently running Windows 10 cannot upgrade to Windows 11 due to strict hardware requirements.

These requirements include processor compatibility and security features like TPM 2.0. Data from Statcounter shows that Windows 10 continues to power most Windows PCs worldwide. Users have a few options. They can upgrade compatible devices, consider alternative operating systems for older hardware, or pay for extended support on mission-critical machines.

Upgrading to Windows 11 is the most straightforward path for those with compatible hardware. Microsoft encourages this option and touts new features like the AI-powered Copilot assistant. However, the choices are less clear-cut for the millions of users with older but still functional PCs.

Microsoft has announced an Extended Security Update (ESU) program. This program will allow Windows 10 users to receive critical security patches up to three years after the end-support date.

Windows 10 options before 2025

However, this option comes at a cost. Business customers can expect to pay $61 per device for the first year, with the price doubling each subsequent year. Users who don’t want to pay for this support or have older hardware have alternatives.

They can continue using Windows 10 without updates, accepting the increased security risks. They can also explore unofficial methods of installing Windows 11 on unsupported hardware, though this approach carries its own risks. Users also have the option to switch to an alternative operating system.

Linux distributions like Ubuntu or Linux Mint are free, open-source options. Google’s ChromeOS Flex is another possibility, turning aging PCs into Chromebook-like devices. Some third-party solutions are emerging for those determined to stick with Windows 10.

Companies like 0patch have announced plans to provide unofficial security updates for Windows 10 for several years beyond Microsoft’s cutoff date. As October 2025 draws closer, there will be more discussion and guidance around what to do about Windows 10’s end-of-life. Users will need to figure out how to keep their computers functional and secure in a post-Windows 10 world.