Windows 11 update consumes 8.6GB of space

Microsoft recently released the Windows 11 24H2 update, but users have encountered an unexpected issue. The update is consuming approximately 8.6GB of drive space with cache files that cannot be removed through traditional cleanup methods. The problem is caused by a bug in the new update mechanism called “checkpoint cumulative updates.” This feature was designed to reduce update sizes by offering more compact, incremental monthly updates.

However, it has inadvertently led to a portion of drive space becoming inaccessible. Users have reported that the latest cumulative update for October has not resolved the issue, and the 8.6GB of space remains occupied. It is unclear whether the full 8.6GB is genuinely used or if the size is inaccurately reported, but the lost space is causing frustration, particularly for those with smaller system drives.

Microsoft is aware of the issue and is working on a fix that is expected to be part of a future update.

Windows 11 update storage bug

The company advises users to leave the Windows Update cache untouched until the patch is released.

One user reported on Microsoft’s Feedback Hub, “Same problem here. Tried the cleanup several times, even tried SFC Scannow but did nothing. I presume it is a bug that will get fixed.”

Another user shared, “Same issue.

It’s leaving 8.63 GB of stuff behind.”

A third user mentioned, “I used Disk Cleanup to delete Windows Update Cleanup files as they take up almost 9GB of space. Even after using Disk Cleanup Utility, it still shows that they haven’t been cleaned.”

While a clean installation of Windows 11 24H2 would effectively remove the cache files, it is not considered a convenient solution due to the effort required. For now, users are advised to be patient as a remedy is likely to come in an upcoming Windows update.