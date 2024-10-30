Woman dies after backing into plane propeller

A 37-year-old woman died after accidentally backing into a plane propeller while trying to take photos at an airfield in Kansas on Saturday. Amanda Gallagher, of Wichita, was on a flight with Air Capital Drop Zone, a skydiving company, to take pictures of skydivers. After the plane landed and the next group prepared to board, Gallagher moved in front of the wing with her camera up to take photos.

“For unknown reasons, as the next group of jumpers were boarding, she moved in front of the wing, a violation of basic safety procedures,” Air Capital Drop Zone said in a statement. “With her camera up to shoot photos as she did so, she stepped back slightly, moving toward and into the spinning propeller.”

Gallagher suffered critical injuries and later died at the hospital. Martin Myrtle, the owner of Air Capital Drop Zone, said her death had a “profound” impact on their community.

“Her presence at the DZ was welcomed; she was loved,” Myrtle said. The incident occurred at Cook Airfield, a private airport in Derby, about 15 miles south of Wichita.

The airfield confirmed Gallagher’s death on Facebook, expressing condolences to her family and friends. A GoFundMe campaign started to help with funeral expenses described Gallagher as kind, adventurous, and creative. “She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend and will be greatly missed,” the website said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the tragic accident.