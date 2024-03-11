Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge Showcases Student Startups

The Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge (YEC) played host to 22 student-founded startups in early March. Participants from Central and South High School competed for a slot in the Kansas Entrepreneurship Challenge (KEC), presenting their business ideas with undeniable confidence and professionalism. The event presented a window into the future, with student pitches featuring tech innovations, sustainable solutions, and creative services.

Despite all teams providing stiff competition, only a select few will make it to the statewide Kansas Entrepreneurship Challenge. The selection criterion hinged not only on the pitch, but also on the feasibility and potential growth of the business idea.

The students exhibited remarkable entrepreneurship skills and creativity, highlighting a promising future. The YEC presented an invaluable opportunity for the youngsters to develop and display business acumen while contributing to their communities.

Upcoming weeks will be spent in preparation for the next phase – the Kansas Entrepreneurship Challenge. The knowledge gained from YEC will equip them with the necessary resilience and skillset. Regardless of the results, all participants will emerge more inspired and ready to innovate.

The evaluation involved an executive summary, a trade show display, and a four-minute promotional pitch. Factors considered included executive summary clarity, display creativity and professionalism, and pitch effectiveness. Wildcard positions were also made available to second and third place winners, offering an opportunity to challenge other top talents at the state level.

Cash prizes were awarded at the Salina YEC event, with $500 for first place, $350 for second, and $200 for third. A separate ‘People’s Choice Award’ went to the audience’s favorite.

After an intense competition, Norris Tutoring and Dough-licious claimed the top prize, while the second spot was split between Miheo Jewelry and Lizzie’s Lounge Doggie Daycare & Kennel. John Rose Music, and Little Creations Pastries secured third place. Wondrous Woodworking earned the honor of the People’s Choice Award.

The event represented a collaborative effort between the local Area Chamber of Commerce and Public Schools. The collaboration provided an engaging and inspiring platform for the youth to express their entrepreneurial potential and promote economic growth. Along with workshops, panel discussions and networking events were organized with the aim to inspire our future business leaders.