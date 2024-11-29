Youth pastor John Radcliff charged with 200 counts

John W. Radcliff II, a longtime youth pastor in West Virginia, has been charged with nearly 200 counts of sexual abuse crimes involving children. Many of the victims are his relatives, and the alleged abuse dates back more than three decades.

Radcliff has worked as a youth pastor for at least four churches in West Virginia. He was arrested a second time last week after officers investigating a recent complaint revisited a case from 2004. In that case, five of Radcliff’s nieces told the police that he had abused them.

Carla Rinehart, 38, one of Radcliff’s nieces, said that growing up, she did not know that her relatives had endured the same type of abuse that she says her uncle had committed against her. When Rinehart was hospitalized at 17 after a mental breakdown, she began to share her story with family members. Her sister and cousins then recounted similar experiences.

Court documents in Lewis County, W.Va., on the 2004 case, reported that Radcliff had forced the girls to perform sexual acts on him from 1987 to 1996, and sexually assaulted them in other ways until they were about 12.

Pastor charged in abuse case

The victims are all now adults.

Rinehart said she did not know who had filed the recent complaint against Radcliff, alleging abuse between 2018 and 2019. But she and her sister and cousins went to the police there after their uncle was first arrested in September and released on bond, to show support for the victim. Radcliff’s wife, Kathy Jean Radcliff, 52, has also been arrested.

She is believed to have had knowledge of the abuse and is accused of committing crimes against children as well. John Radcliff is facing a total of 175 sexual assault and abuse charges, as well as one count of displaying obscene material to a minor. Kathy Radcliff is charged with one count of displaying obscene material to a minor and one count of being an accessory.

The charges against John Radcliff span Lewis, Braxton, and Harrison counties. The investigation is ongoing as more victims come forward. John Radcliff is being held on separate bonds totaling $1.7 million, while Kathy Radcliff is being held on a $75,000 bond.