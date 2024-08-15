Yunus steps up as Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, promises change

The resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has led to a major overhaul in Bangladesh’s political landscape. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, globally recognized for his work in microcredit, steps up as the new leader. His induction marks a potential shift towards progressive governance, with focus on social entrepreneurship and poverty eradication.

Leader Yunus takes over from Sheikh Hasina, whose tenure was marred by persistent student-led protests inciting a clamor for political transformation. The protests arose from issues surrounding student safety on roads, but soon manifested into a broader demand for change.

Under this new leadership, expectations are high for Bangladesh to foster an environment of progressive policies and stimulate significant socio-economic advancements.

Previous governance saw a marked decline in public safety, with over 400 lives lost due to protests and unrest.

Yunus’ leadership: Progressing Bangladesh’s future

In response, Professor Yunus addresses this pressing concern with a commitment to empower the police force and ensure the safety of the public.

In his critique of the former government’s 15-year tenure, Yunus brands it as a disastrous period of missed opportunities and catastrophic failures. He highlights their lack of administrative skills, their confused policies and numerous corruption scandals.

Despite this political upheaval, Yunus remains optimistic about Bangladesh’s future under his leadership. He firmly believes his tenure will pave the way for a brighter tomorrow, marking a significant shift away from the practices of the previous regime.

One of Yunus’ priorities is introducing reforms, particularly concerning public sector recruitment. He proposes cultivating an environment fostering free speech, appointing significant figures from the protests to cabinet positions, and introducing a student seat in every ministry.

With a focus on judicial reform and education, Professor Yunus plans to implement changes for a more impartial judicial system and a more targeted education system. Recognizing that his decisions may not resonate with all, he remains confident that his leadership will bring about an enduring transformation for the betterment of Bangladesh’s future.