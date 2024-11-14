Zefiro gadget turns phones into instruments

The Italian startup Artinoise has created a unique USB-C accessory called the Zefiro that turns smartphones into playable musical instruments. The Zefiro is a tiny MIDI wind controller that looks like a vape but can be used to play simulated instruments by gently blowing into one end. The Zefiro is a simplified version of Artinoise’s earlier product, the Re.corder.

It strips away features like buttons, making it small enough to carry on a keychain while retaining the essential lip and air pressure sensors needed to play. The Zefiro mobile app, available for iOS and Android devices, translates the player’s breath power into simulated sounds of various instruments. The app allows customization of on-screen buttons used to play notes, offers optional background tracks for accompaniment, and includes recording and sharing capabilities for performances.

Early backers can preorder a Zefiro for €22 (about $24), with full retail pricing expected to be €42 (around $45). Shipping is estimated to start in February 2025. There’s also a €39 (around $42) Pro version of the Zefiro that features an added accelerometer for more expressive performances.

The Zefiro can connect to desktops and laptops and should work with any music software compatible with the MIDI standard. The company also sells an add-on “headset holder” for hands-free use, allowing performers to play another instrument simultaneously.

Artinoise founder and CTO Davide Mancini explained that the Zefiro is particularly appealing due to its design, which allows individuals with physical impairments, like those with respiratory issues, to play music. Users with limited lung capacity can set the threshold low, requiring only a gentle blow to produce sound. The company has announced a crowdfunding campaign to support the launch, with an expected price of €22 ($23 USD) for backers.

Overall, the Zefiro offers a unique and portable solution for musicians and enthusiasts looking to turn their mobile devices into versatile wind instruments. By making Zefiro’s technology open source, the company hopes developers will build other accessibility-focused applications, such as enabling disabled users to blow into the device to turn off smart lights.