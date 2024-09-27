Zelenskyy addresses UN General Assembly

I am grateful to @POTUS Joe Biden, U.S. Congress and its both parties, Republicans and Democrats, as well as the entire American people for today’s announcement of major U.S. defense assistance for Ukraine totalling $7.9 billion and sanctions against Russia. On behalf of the… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 26, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden in Washington on Thursday. The visit comes at a crucial time for Ukraine as the war with Russia continues. Zelensky’s trip to the US has been met with criticism from former President Donald Trump.

I met with President Biden @POTUS on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and expressed my gratitude for the unwavering U.S. support, which is saving lives and helping Ukraine defend its independence. I told President Biden about the situation on the frontlines and raised… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 25, 2024

Trump has accused Zelensky of favoring Democrats and hinted that he would end the war on terms favorable to Moscow if he were to return to power. Despite the criticism, the Biden administration has announced additional security assistance totaling $2.4 billion for Ukraine. This includes air defense systems, drones, and air-to-ground munitions.

Happening Now: President Biden hosts an event with world leaders launching a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukrainian Recovery and Reconstruction. https://t.co/W25U5vUtUt — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 25, 2024

Biden has also reiterated the commitment of the US to Ukraine, emphasizing that the West must maintain its resolve to support the country against Russian aggression. Harris has echoed this sentiment, promising continued American support if elected. However, the partisan divide deepened after Zelensky’s visit to a munitions factory in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden’s hometown.

Zelensky’s pivotal US visit

Some Republicans saw this visit as a political maneuver to influence the upcoming election. Republicans have also criticized Zelensky for appearing alongside Democrats in a swing state.

Today, a major defense assistance for Ukraine totaling $7.9 billion and sanctions against Russia were announced by the USA 🇺🇸 🇺🇦Thank you from Ukraine to the President of the United States Joe Biden, U.S. Congress, its both parties, Republicans and Democrats, and all Americans. pic.twitter.com/9kNziNmHVi — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) September 26, 2024

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Trump ally, demanded the dismissal of Ukraine’s ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, for what he termed as election interference. At the UN General Assembly, Biden called for continued support for Ukraine, stating, “We cannot grow weary. We cannot look away, and we will not let up on our support for Ukraine.” Harris also pledged unwavering support, emphasizing that the US would stand with Ukraine for as long as necessary.

Trump’s stance on Ukraine remains a point of contention. He has consistently praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and promised to end the war on his first day back in office without specifying how. This stance has drawn criticism from Democrats who argue that it would embolden Russia and undermine US and allied security.

The partisan divide over Ukraine reflects broader tensions in US politics, with significant implications for future foreign policy irrespective of who wins the next election. Zelensky’s visit to the US comes at a critical time as Ukraine continues to face sustained attacks from Russia.