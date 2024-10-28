6 Game-Changing Organization Apps for Personal Productivity

Imagine transforming your chaotic schedule into a streamlined masterpiece with just one app. Insights come from a business owner and a co-founder & CEO, ensuring credibility. The article starts with utilizing Trello for task management and concludes with prioritizing tasks with Todoist. Discover ‌six expert insights that reveal game-changing apps for personal organization.

Utilize Trello for Task Management

Leverage Notion for Comprehensive Organization

Use Notes for Simple Organization

Rely on Apple Reminders for Daily Tasks

Organize with Slack’s Channels and Reminders

Prioritize Tasks with Todoist

Utilize Trello for Task Management

I’ve been using Trello for both personal and business-organization purposes. I have a lot of stuff going on, and if I don’t use a system of some kind, then it’s easy for stuff to get lost. I don’t want to miss out on a meeting or a doctor’s appointment.

So, I do the personal-kanban thing and make different columns and categories for all my tasks and important things. I make a column for things to do, one for things that are in the process of being completed, and one for things I’ve already completed. I have a personal board and a professional board, just to make sure I’ve separated everything accordingly and can track every single task. It’s changed my life.

Rick Berres

Owner, Honey-Doers

Leverage Notion for Comprehensive Organization

One app that has been a game-changer for my personal organization is Notion. We manage a massive content pipeline, so I needed a tool that could handle complexity but remain simple to use. Notion does exactly that—it’s an all-in-one workspace where I can track tasks, projects, and even ideas, all in one place. The flexibility of its customizable templates allows me to create workflows that fit both my personal and professional needs.

What I love most is its ability to integrate to-do lists, calendars, and notes seamlessly. For instance, I’ve set up a daily agenda that links to long-term goals, so I always have the big picture in mind while focusing on day-to-day tasks. This has drastically reduced the mental clutter, allowing me to focus on strategy and growth instead of being bogged down by scattered notes or tasks.

Christopher Pappas

Founder, eLearning Industry Inc

Use Notes for Simple Organization

This might sound simple, but the app I use most is Notes, and its simplicity is exactly what makes it so effective for me. Whether it’s thoughts, ideas, shopping lists, or anything else I don’t want to forget, I can quickly jot it down without any fuss. Since everything—big or small—lives in one place, it’s easy to make checking it part of my routine. That’s the key for me: too many apps with too many features often get in the way, but with Notes, it’s straightforward and keeps me organized without being overwhelming.

Alexandru Samoila

Head of Operations, Connect Vending

Rely on Apple Reminders for Daily Tasks

I use Apple Reminders to keep myself organized throughout my hectic work schedule. It helps me prepare my daily-use lists and other business utilizations through its Smart Lists feature. Without lifting my fingers, I can see updates on my tasks for today and upcoming events, even flagged items.

The Apple Reminders app allows me to categorize my reminders with tags. For instance, I can separately create reminders for work or personal tasks. One feature I love about this app is its ease of use. I can use it on different iOS platforms, including my Apple Watch. Siri helps me create and manage reminders effortlessly.

With such robust features, the Apple Reminders app has eased my life by keeping my personal and professional reminders in sync across all my devices. Also, I don’t have to repeat the same tasks that I have to do daily.

Soubhik Chakrabarti

CEO, Canada Hustle

Organize with Slack’s Channels and Reminders

Slack has been a game-changer for personal organization, especially when juggling multiple projects and communications. It’s simplified my life by consolidating conversations, files, and tasks into one organized platform. The channels feature lets me categorize everything, from work projects to personal to-dos, making it easy to keep things streamlined.

One specific feature I love is the ability to set reminders within conversations, ensuring I never forget to follow up on important items. Slack’s integration with other tools, like Google Calendar and Trello, also keeps everything in sync, making my workflow more efficient and manageable.

Charles Chakkalo

Owner, Joey’z Shopping

Prioritize Tasks with Todoist

Todoist has been a game-changer for keeping projects at Photo2Painting on track. Its task-prioritization feature helps me organize daily to-dos and long-term goals efficiently. The app’s ability to set recurring tasks ensures nothing slips through the cracks, especially during busy seasons. A friend who struggled with managing her schedule found Todoist’s reminder feature invaluable. It’s like having a personal assistant that helps keep life and business in sync.

George Silagadze

Co-Founder & CEO, Photo2painting

Related Articles