A Quick Guide On Shipping To Amazon FBA Rapid Express Freight

In case you are an Amazon seller, shipping to Amazon’s FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) service can be a game-changer for your business. By utilizing FBA, you can warehouse your merchandise in Amazon’s facilities and delegate the fulfillment procedures to Amazon, such as selecting, packing, and delivering orders to your clients.

Access to this service can save you time and money and help you grow your business. But how can you do that? Don’t worry! In this quick guide, we will walk you through the steps to send your things to Amazon FBA using Rapid express freight.

Here’s How You Can Use The FBA Rapid Express Freight

Here are the simple steps to start the process of FBA as an Amazon seller for FBA shipping rapid express freight.

Start By Making An Amazon Seller Account

If you haven’t already done so, the first step is to create an Amazon seller account. This will allow you to access the FBA program and ship your products to Amazon’s warehouses. It’s obvious, right? You can’t do it without it.

So, hop onto your computer and make the account immediately to start the process.

Prepare Your Products For Shipment

Before you can ship your products to Amazon FBA, you must prepare them for shipment. This process includes labeling, packaging, and ensuring they meet Amazon’s requirements. You can find detailed information on Amazon’s product preparation requirements in Amazon Seller Central.

Don’t worry, as the requirements are not that hard to meet. If you’re honest with your work, it will already be part of your process.

Make A Shipment Plan

Once your products are ready, you must create a shipment plan in your Amazon Seller Central account. When you create the account – it will allow Amazon to know which products you are shipping and where they are going.

Here is how you can create a shipment plan by following these steps:

Go to your Amazon Seller Central account and click the “Inventory” tab

Select the products you want to ship to FBA

Click on “Send/replenish inventory”

Choose “Send inventory to Amazon”

Now, all you need to do is follow the prompts to create your shipment plan

Select A Shipping Carrier

We will be using Rapid Express freight as the shipping carrier. Rapid express freight is a global logistics company that provides door-to-door shipping services. They offer competitive rates and reliable service, making them a great choice for Amazon sellers.

So, you’ll be able to save tons of money using rapid express.

Make A Shipment Order With Rapid Express Freight

Once you have created your shipment plan, you can create a shipment order with Rapid Express freight.

Here is how you can lock the deal

Go to the Rapid Express freight website and create an account.

Click on the “Shipments” tab and select “New shipment”.

Enter the shipment details, including the origin, destination, and weight of your products.

Choose your shipping service and select “Amazon FBA” as the destination.

Follow the prompts to complete your shipment order.

Ready Your Products For Pickup

After creating your shipment order with Rapid Express freight, you must prepare your products for pickup. This includes labeling your products with the FBA shipment ID and packing them in boxes or pallets. You can find detailed information on Amazon’s labeling and packaging requirements in Amazon Seller Central.

Read the instructions carefully so you don’t miss out on anything.

Plan a pickup with Rapid express freight

Once your products are ready, you can schedule a pickup with Rapid Express freight. You can do this by contacting their customer service team or using their online scheduling tool. Make sure to provide them with your shipment ID and pickup location.

You need to get all the details on the website to ensure you don’t miss out on the delivery. If you don’t have the right details, it can lead to many things going wrong for you.

Track your shipment

After your products have been picked up by Rapid Express freight, you can track your shipment using their online tracking tool. It’s a great tool as it will allow you to see where your products are in transit and when they are expected to arrive at Amazon’s warehouses.

So, you can be at ease knowing your parcel is in the right hand. It will save you from the anxiety of being worried about where your products are after you schedule a pickup.

Takeaway