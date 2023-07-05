Amazon CEO Unveils Eye-Opening Analysis of Hollywood Studio’s Lavish Spending on Original TV Programming

Amazon.com Inc. CEO Andy Jassy is closely examining the budget of the company’s Hollywood studio and its expenditure on original TV programming. In an effort to cut costs and improve efficiency, Jassy has requested detailed budget analyses of some of the studio’s biggest shows. This move comes as part of Amazon’s companywide cost-cutting program, which includes plans to eliminate thousands of jobs.

Jassy’s decision to scrutinize the Hollywood studio’s spending is in line with Amazon’s overall strategy of reducing costs. The company has been implementing a cost-cutting program that aims to streamline operations and eliminate unnecessary expenses. As part of this initiative, at least 27,000 jobs are set to be eliminated across Amazon. Jassy has also terminated 37 different projects that were deemed unnecessary.

The Hollywood studio’s rising costs and mixed track record with audiences have caught the attention of CEO Andy Jassy. By conducting detailed budget analyses, Jassy is seeking to gain a better understanding of the studio’s expenditures and assess the return on investment for its TV shows. This move reflects Jassy’s commitment to ensuring that the company’s resources are allocated efficiently and effectively.

First reported by Bloomberg.