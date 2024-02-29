Plexpod Westport Announces Closure Amid Pandemic Challenges

Plexpod Westport, a local Kansas City coworking business, has announced its closure at the end of February due to reduced demand resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This bleak decision reflects the challenges being faced by coworking spaces all over the world.

Gerald Smith, the founder of Plexpod, expressed his heartfelt gratitidue towards the Westport community, his committed team, and the neighborhood for their unwavering support throughout the years. Even though the future of Plexpod Westport still hangs in the air, the team is looking at all viable options.

Smith has left the door open for a potential resurrection of the business after the pandemic has subsided. For the time being, the management of all building sub-leases starting in March will be the responsibility of HP Development Partners, the building’s owners.

The change in management approach has been designed to deliver an enhanced level of service and satisfaction to all current and incoming sub-leasers.

The workspace is expected to undergo a rebranding exercise and will be renamed to “The Offices at Park 39”. This shift forms part of a larger project with a budgeted cost of $250 million. Despite the change in management, all existing leases will be sustained under the new identity, ensuring continuity for the tenants.

The Park 39 project is a joint venture spearheaded by entrepreneur Andrew Brain, partnered with Chip Walsh from Sustainable Development Partners and Mercier Street. The Offices at Park 39 will be managed by S&B Ventures, to align with the best interests of the tenants.

A revamped payment system for memberships and rent is in pipeline, which aims to streamline procedures for clients. Further enhancements include technology upgrades, enhanced hospitality services, new conference rooms, landscaping improvements, and reintroduction of manned reception desks.

While other Plexpod locations have rebounded from the pandemic, Plexpod Westport has faced unique challenges due to its large open spaces initially designed for large teams. Despite this, Brain remains positive, indicating recent major lease signings and ongoing negotiations for more. Smith has expressed support for Brain’s team and is endorsing the transition of Plexpod firms to other sites.