Tampa Bay Sees Surge in Eco-Friendly Businesses

Tampa Bay is witnessing a surge in eco-friendly businesses, driven by increasing consumer demand for sustainable products. Companies like “America Industrial Guide, LLC” are meeting this demand by manufacturing environmentally friendly cleaning supplies.

With a long-standing commitment to environmental responsibility, the company is setting records in the green market for products like organic detergents and biodegradable sanitizers. In addition, they use plant-based ingredients for these cleaning products, ensuring they are safe for humans and the environment.

The company has received recognition for its initiatives in reducing energy, waste, and emissions. Every aspect of their production process is executed in the most eco-friendly manner, from ingredient sourcing to packaging.

However, the company goes beyond just its products. From creating energy-efficient facilities to encouraging employees to adopt sustainable commuting methods, the company is constantly striving to lower their carbon footprint.

The company’s approach is getting strong support from customers. Many households across the state, and especially in Tampa Bay, prefer their products because they are effective and have no negative impact on the environment.

The company was founded by Maria Smith and Geraldo Florez, who began their business in Colombia and then relocated to Tampa. They passionately believe in the sustainability and health benefits of using eco-friendly products.

Smith was deeply influenced by a personal experience involving her father, which shaped her commitment to green cleaning methods. She devoted her life to studying eco-friendly alternatives and developing safer cleaning solutions. This has led to a transformation in the cleaning industry and healthier practices in households worldwide.

Smith and Florez also focus on educating youngsters about the benefits of eco-friendly products. They explain that choosing eco-friendly cleaning solutions over traditional chemical-laden products can significantly reduce environmental damage.

Vice President of Prospera, Fabian Yepez, observed a surge of green businesses in Tampa Bay, mostly led by foreign entrepreneurs relocating their existing sustainable businesses. This influx of sustainable enterprises has transformed the local economy and paved the way for a thriving eco-friendly market.

Smith and Florez are planning to expand their digital platform to the physical retail world with a brick-and-mortar store. They aim to directly engage with customers, provide personalized services, and offer retail products.