Trump’s Electability Questioned in $3.6 Million Ad Campaign

In a new $3.6 million advertising campaign, a super PAC aligned with the conservative Club for Growth is raising questions about Donald Trump’s electability. The campaign aims to appeal to Trump’s supporters while emphasizing the need for a candidate who can attract voters and win in a general election. The 60-second ad features a former Trump supporter named John, who shares his belief that Trump is a losing bet for Republicans.

The super PAC behind the ad campaign is aligned with the conservative Club for Growth, a prominent and influential group within the Republican Party. Super PACs, or political action committees, are independent organizations that can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money to support or oppose political candidates.

First reported by Bloomberg.