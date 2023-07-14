Wipro Commits $1 Billion Investment in AI

Wipro’s new AI initiative, called AI360, will provide workshops on AI fundamentals and responsible use of AI over the next 12 months. The company will also offer customized, ongoing training for employees in AI-specialized roles. The program aims to ensure that every Wipro employee, regardless of their job function, has a fundamental understanding of AI technology’s capabilities and applications.

Thierry Delaporte, Wipro’s CEO, believes that AI will cause a fundamental shift in all industries. With AI’s emergence comes a need for companies to invest in upskilling their workforce to remain competitive. Wipro’s AI360 program is a bold move that recognizes the inevitability of AI’s impact on the workforce and aims to equip its employees with the necessary skills to adapt to the changing landscape.

Wipro’s History with AI

Wipro has a long history of investing in AI. The company started its AI journey about a decade ago and has since developed various AI-based tools and platforms. One such tool is the HOLMES platform, an AI-based automation platform that helps automate business processes. Wipro has also developed an AI-based platform called Wipro Holmes E-KYC (Electronic Know Your Customer). This platform helps financial institutions digitize their customer onboarding processes.

Wipro’s investment in AI has contributed significantly to the company’s growth, and its commitment to investing a further $1 billion is a testament to its belief in the technology’s potential. The company aims to integrate AI into every platform and tool used internally and offered to clients. This move will enable Wipro to leverage AI’s capabilities to improve its offerings and provide more value to its clients.

Current Trends in AI Adoption

Artificial intelligence is being used more and more by businesses throughout the world to supplement or even completely replace human labor. When asked why he had to let go of 90% of his support workers, the CEO of an Indian business said it was because the company’s AI-powered chatbot could handle customer service inquiries far more quickly.

AI adoption is a growing trend globally, and companies that invest in the technology will gain a competitive advantage. AI can help businesses streamline their operations, reduce costs, and improve efficiency. It can also help companies gain insights into consumer behavior, which can lead to better decision-making and improved customer experiences.

The Future of AI

The future of AI is exciting, and its potential is vast. With AI’s continued development and integration into various industries, the technology will transform the way businesses operate. Companies worldwide are investing in AI, recognizing its potential to drive growth and innovation.

The workplace will also be significantly affected by AI. Companies will need to spend money on employee training as AI becomes more commonplace. When AI becomes widespread, it will inevitably create new types of work that call for different sets of abilities. Businesses that help their workers acquire new skills will have a more flexible workforce that can meet the demands of an ever-evolving marketplace.

Conclusion

Wipro’s $1 billion investment in AI is a significant move that highlights the company’s belief in the technology’s potential. The company’s AI360 program aims to equip every employee with a basic understanding of AI, recognizing the technology’s transformative impact on the workforce. With AI’s continued development and integration into various industries, companies worldwide will need to invest in upskilling their workforce to remain competitive.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Wipro’s AI360 program?

A: Wipro’s AI360 program teaches all employees about AI’s potential and uses. Additionally, over the next year, personnel in AI-specialized roles will get personalized, continuing training and workshops on AI fundamentals and ethical use.

Q: What is the goal of Wipro’s AI360 program?

A: The goal of Wipro’s AI360 program is to ensure that every employee has a fundamental understanding of AI and its applications. With AI’s emergence comes a need for companies to invest in upskilling their workforce to remain competitive. The program aims to equip Wipro’s employees with the necessary skills to adapt to the changing landscape and remain competitive.

Q: How will Wipro integrate AI into its platforms and tools?

A: Wipro plans to integrate AI into every platform and tool used internally and offered to clients. This move will enable Wipro to leverage AI’s capabilities to improve its offerings and provide more value to its clients. Wipro has a long history of investing in AI and developing AI-based tools and platforms. Previous investments include the HOLMES platform and Wipro Holmes E-KYC.

Q: What is the future of AI?

A: The future of AI is exciting, and its potential is vast. With AI’s continued development and integration into various industries, technology will transform the way businesses operate. Companies worldwide are investing in AI, recognizing its potential to drive growth and innovation. However, the adoption of AI will also have a significant impact on the workforce. It will require companies to invest in upskilling their employees to remain competitive.