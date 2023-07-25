Amp: Amazon’s Struggle in the Live Audio Market

At the height of the COVID-19 health crisis, when many of us — forced by quarantine rules and social distancing guidelines — were locked indoors and away from public spaces, Clubhouse, the audio-focused social platform, grew explosively. A platform where anyone could talk about . . . well, just about anything, Clubhouse drew millions of users seeking a reprieve from pandemic-induced isolation with live audio.

Looking to replicate Clubhouse’s success, tech giants began developing their own audio-focused, radio-like products — see Twitter Spaces, Spotify Live, LinkedIn’s Audio Events and Meta’s Clubhouse competitor. Not one to be left in the dust, Amazon, too, got in the race with Amp, a platform that lets people create live “radio shows” where they can act as DJs by taking callers and playing songs from Amazon’s licensed catalog fee-free.

But while Amazon had grand ambitions for Amp, the app struggled to get off the ground, documents shared with TechCrunch show.

Amp, once known internally as Project Mic, was a belated entry for Amazon into the live audio market. By the time Amp launched in March 2022, Clubhouse had established its dominance, raising funds at a reported valuation of around $4 billion.

Amazon sought to make up for lost ground by strongly differentiating its product from rivals, providing access out the gate to a vast music catalog. Amp users, once signed in with an Amazon account, can play DJ, streaming and chatting about their favorite songs and artists to establish themselves as tastemakers. Or they can use the app to talk about anything else, like sports or pop culture, but do so while also curating a selection of music for their listeners.

As part of the launch in March 2022, Amazon announced a slate of Amp-exclusive shows and programs, including from artists, radio hosts, sportscasters, culture writers and personalities like Nicki Minaj (“Queen Radio”), Tefi Pessoa and Guy Raz, among others.

Amp launched on iOS, Amazon Alexa devices, and the web in beta, only in the U.S. to start. Amazon was targeted at over 1 million monthly active users by the end of 2022, according to internal documents — a tenth of Clubhouse’s user base at its peak.

But Amp never came close to achieving that milestone.

Amp, which had roughly 32,000 monthly active users as of the end of March 2022, was sitting just short of 200,000 monthly active users by late October. (A source tells TechCrunch that the number is hovering around 700,000 today.) The metric was previously reported by Business Insider, but TechCrunch was able to independently confirm it.

From September 2022 to October 2022, monthly first-time iOS app installs declined precipitously from ~76,000 to ~43,000, internal documents show. And Amp encountered roadblocks on the engagement front, despite its lineup of high-profile content. Between September 2022 and October 2022, the number of hours users spent listening to Amp shows dipped 51% from a peak of around 183,000.

FAQ

1. What is Amp?

Amp is an audio-focused platform by Amazon that allows users to create live “radio shows” and play songs from Amazon’s licensed catalog.

2. How does Amp differentiate from other audio-focused platforms?

Amp stands out by providing immediate access to a vast music catalog, allowing users to curate music while discussing various topics.

3. What exclusive content does Amp offer?

Amp introduced a range of exclusive shows and programs featuring artists, radio hosts, sportscasters, and culture writers.

4. Why did Amp struggle to gain traction?

Analysts attribute Amp’s challenges to poor scalability, limited monetization options, and tough competition in the live audio market.

5. Is Amp available on Android?

As of now, Amp has yet to launch on Android, despite promises of an Android client “soon” on their website.

6. What are Amazon’s plans for Amp’s future?

Amazon claims rapid growth and excitement for the product roadmap, but specific details about Amp’s future are yet to be revealed.

First reported on TechCrunch