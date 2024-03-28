Biden announces full funding for damaged Key Bridge repairs

President Joe Biden recently announced plans for the federal government to fund the entirety of reconstruction efforts for the Francis Scott Key Bridge which was seriously damaged in a recent collision. The President expressed he intends visiting Baltimore soon and anticipates strong congressional support.

Confirming President Biden’s commitment, Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, acknowledged immediate attention to the waterway beneath the damaged bridge is crucial due to its economic significance and the various job roles that face potential risk.

Approximately 35,000 individuals cross the bridge daily, with the port contributing almost $2 million to daily wages. Sen. Van Hollen fears this incident will hugely disrupt everyday traffic and cause substantial economic backlash.

The Senator has shown deep concerns about the broader economic impact in the upcoming months, especially with reference to the Port of Baltimore.

Biden promises full repair funding for Key Bridge

The port’s inaccessibility will significantly affect jobs and potential supply chain complications due to the disruption of cargo circulation.

Officials from the federal government have ruled out any connections between the incident and a calculated act of terrorism. Currently, an extensive investigation is being conducted by The National Transportation Safety Board.

The incident took place when a large cargo ship bearing a Singaporean flag lost propulsion and collided with the bridge’s support pillar. This led to a significant structural damage to the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing an immediate impact on everyday commute.

Prior to the collision, the cargo ship’s crew issued a distress signal, leading to an instant halt of traffic. Subsequent to the crew’s alert, Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg both expressed gratitude and promised further assistance.