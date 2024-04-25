Tesla unveils plans for autonomous ride-hailing service

Tesla has recently unveiled details about its upcoming autonomous ride-hailing service, according to a report released on April 23. Passengers will have the ability to summon a driverless car, control the car’s environment, track its location, and select in-car entertainment using an app developed by the company.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has been progressively sharing his visions for an AI-based public transportation network, dubbed ‘robotaxis’. Despite some deadlines not being met, Musk has consistently provided more context and updates regarding this groundbreaking project.

Musk has proposed an interesting approach where owners could add their own cars to the robotaxi service. Tesla would get a percentage of the profits while the majority would go to the owners, who could potentially make up to a whopping $30,000 annually per car. Musk suggests that this scheme may redefine car ownership, transforming it from a liability to a profitable venture.

This ride-hailing service would seamlessly integrate elements of both Uber and Airbnb.

Exploring Tesla’s autonomous ride-hailing aspirations

Tesla would manage the primary fleet and individual car owners could add their cars to the service as they wish. Musk estimates a starting fleet of about 7 million vehicles, with potential for dramatic growth.

As for Tesla’s cryptocurrency investments, their recent report revealed that there were no changes in the company’s Bitcoin holdings. Despite analyst expectations of an increase, the digital assets remained valued at $184 million. This steady approach could be seen as strategic in light of current market volatility.

Interestingly, Tesla’s first-quarter revenues fell a bit short of expectations. Despite this, Tesla’s shares saw a surge by 13% in after-hour trading, demonstrating continued investor confidence in the company’s long-term vision and growth prospects. Together, these developments underline Tesla’s knack for finding innovative and disruptive solutions in the world of transport and beyond.