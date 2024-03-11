Bossier City’s Multiple Developments Aim to Boost Economy

Bossier City, Louisiana, is set to see a range of new business ventures and construction projects from December 2023, according to City Councilman Brian Hammons.

These initiatives, including notable work on the Jimmie Davis Bridge project, aim to attract investments and revitalise the local economy. The developments are expected to significantly enhance public services and amenities in the city.

“Our door is open for entrepreneurs and investors,” Hammons stated, as he encouraged citizens to engage with the council and share their ideas on these upcoming ventures.

Highlighting the city’s ambition, Hammons revealed a plan for an upscale billiards hall to be backed by a private investor. The hall is intended to attract prestigious tournaments to Bossier City, leading to increased visitors, local spending, and tax revenue.

Besides being a recreational venue, the billiards hall aims to be a landmark for the sport, with plans to cultivate partnerships with local schools and communities. The council believes this initiative will give a significant boost to the local sports scene.

Another major project includes a dynamic strip center and a hotel in the south Bossier community, featuring a plethora of retail outlets and eateries, as well as convenient lodgings for both local residents and guests. These developments are seen as a mark of progress and growth for the city.

However, concerns about an increase in city traffic have also been raised, notably by long-time resident Douglas Summage. In response, the council says it is evaluating measures to control potential traffic increases and plans to hold town hall meetings to engage with the public over these concerns.

To reassure residents, Hammons pointed out that the location near Brookshire’s Grocery Arena has been strategically chosen to ensure maximum benefit while minimizing disruptions to the community.

These developments are part of a bigger plan for the city’s entertainment district, from East Bank to the parkway. Hammons views these advancements as a crucial step towards positive changes for both Bossier City and the shareholders involved.