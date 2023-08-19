Bryant University’s Game-Changing Teaching Innovations

Introduction: Bryant University’s Commitment to Innovation

Bryant University has been dedicated to innovation and improving students’ learning experiences by awarding over 50 grants in only 11 years. These Faculty Innovation grants support numerous projects, including the creation of robotics courses, implementation of 3D printing, and introducing new engagement strategies between faculty and students. All recipients of these grants share a common goal: to help students at Bryant University reach their full potential and equip them for success in their post-college careers and lives. Faculty members who receive these grants work tirelessly to develop cutting-edge teaching methods and curricula that foster critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills among Bryant University students. As a result, the university consistently produces inquisitive, passionate graduates who are ready to make a positive impact in their respective fields and contribute to the global community.

Supporting Educators: Center for Teaching Excellence and Faculty Innovation Grants

The Interim Director of Bryant University’s Center for Teaching Excellence (CTE), who is also a Legal Studies Lecturer and Pre-Law advisor, emphasizes that grant recipients are deeply committed to their roles as educators and to the use of innovative teaching techniques. The grants serve to further bolster their already groundbreaking efforts in the classroom. These educators continuously seek out new methodologies and technologies to enhance the learning experience for their students, demonstrating their dedication to making a lasting impact. By receiving these grants, they are afforded the opportunity to put their innovative ideas into practice, ultimately contributing to the growth and development of the educational landscape at Bryant University.

Grant Application and Selection Process

To be eligible for the grants, applicants must be full-time faculty members at Bryant University. The CTE, the Provost’s office, and relevant committees review the applications. Grant-winning faculty are required to showcase their projects at events like REDay, Bryant’s annual celebration of student and faculty research. In order to ensure a diverse array of innovative projects and ideas, the selection process emphasizes creativity and potential impact on the overall learning experience at the university. Through these grants, Bryant University aims to foster a culture of continuous improvement and collaboration in teaching and learning, ultimately benefiting both faculty and students in their pursuit of academic excellence.

Center for Teaching Excellence: Services and Support

The CTE offers various support services to promote and enrich the practice and scholarship of teaching and learning at Bryant University, such as consultations, programs, and resources. These supports cover various areas, including course design and online learning. Additionally, the CTE encourages collaboration and communication among faculty members, ensuring an environment where innovative teaching techniques can thrive. By staying up-to-date with the latest instructional technologies and strategies, the CTE ensures Bryant University educators are well-equipped to deliver a high-quality educational experience to their students.

Faculty Innovation Grant Winners for 2023-2024 Academic Year

Winners of the Faculty Innovation Grant for the 2023–2024 academic year include:

1. A Psychology Lecturer received a grant to offer applied learning opportunities in the community, which will give students the chance to participate in semester-long experiential learning experiences.

2. An English Professor was awarded funding for an in-depth study and exploration of contemporary literature, enabling students to engage with authors and attend workshops to develop their critical thinking and writing skills.

3. A History, Literature, and Arts Lecturer was awarded a grant for engaged humanities, which will support travel opportunities, community events, guest speakers, and a multimedia exhibit at the semester’s conclusion. As a part of this initiative, the grant aims to foster a deeper understanding of humanities subjects by enabling immersive learning experiences for students and the community at large. Furthermore, the collaborative efforts of organizing events and exhibits are expected to promote greater interest and appreciation for history, literature, and arts, strengthening the academic community’s bonds while enriching the intellectual landscape.

4. A Mathematics and Economics Professor received a grant for improved classroom and flipped learning in econometrics, which will go towards developing educational materials for Stata, R, and Python statistical software, as well as new data visualization assignments. This funding will enable the Professor to create more engaging and interactive learning experiences for students in the field of econometrics, enhancing their understanding of complex statistical concepts. As a result, students will benefit from a more effective and innovative approach to teaching, increasing their proficiency in the utilization of Stata, R, and Python software and highlighting the importance of data visualization in the context of economic research and analysis.

5. A Biological and Biomedical Sciences Lecturer was awarded a grant for student engagement with environmental sciences, using virtual and augmented reality to enhance students’ comprehension of environmental sustainability’s significance. The award highlights the lecturer’s dedication to integrating modern technology into the educational experience, capturing the attention of a generation accustomed to digital interaction. This innovative approach has the potential to deeply engage students with the vital subject matter and better prepare them for tackling real-world issues in environmental sustainability.

Conclusion: Maintaining an Innovative Focus at Bryant University

The Faculty Innovation Grant program is crucial in maintaining an innovative focus within the classrooms at Bryant University. Through the support of the CTE and these grants, faculty members are motivated and empowered to discover new ways to enhance their students’ educational experiences. Additionally, these grants enable faculty members to explore and implement state-of-the-art teaching methodologies and tools, fostering a more engaging and effective learning environment. As a result, students at Bryant University benefit from dynamic, transformative educational experiences that prepare them for success in the rapidly evolving world.

FAQs about Faculty Innovation Grants at Bryant University

What are the Faculty Innovation Grants at Bryant University?

Faculty Innovation Grants are financial awards given to full-time faculty members at Bryant University who propose innovative projects and teaching methods aimed at improving students’ learning experiences. The grants support a wide range of projects, including the implementation of new technologies and engagement strategies.

How are the grant recipients selected?

Grant applicants undergo a review by the Center for Teaching Excellence (CTE), the Provost’s office, and relevant committees. The selection process emphasizes creativity and potential impact on the overall learning experience at the university in order to support a diverse array of innovative projects and ideas.

Are there any requirements for grant-winning faculty?

Grant-winning faculty are required to showcase their projects at events like REDay, Bryant’s annual celebration of student and faculty research. This helps to promote collaboration and continuous improvement in teaching and learning at Bryant University.

What services and support does the Center for Teaching Excellence provide?

The CTE offers various support services, such as consultations, programs, and resources, to enrich the practice and scholarship of teaching and learning at Bryant University. Areas covered include course design and online learning. The CTE also encourages collaboration and communication among faculty members and stays up-to-date with the latest instructional technologies and strategies.

How does the Faculty Innovation Grant program benefit Bryant University students?

Through the support of the CTE and these grants, faculty members are empowered to discover and implement innovative teaching methodologies and tools that foster more engaging and effective learning environments. As a result, Bryant University students benefit from transformative educational experiences that prepare them for success in a rapidly evolving world.

