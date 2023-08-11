Controversial Candidate Suggests Swapping Juneteenth for Voting Holiday

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy recently suggested that the US government should consider discontinuing the celebration of Juneteenth, the annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery, in favor of creating a new national voting holiday. Speaking to a group of Iowa voters, 37-year-old Ramaswamy called for the elimination of Juneteenth or other “pointless” holidays, a statement that was met with applause. When asked by NBC News if he truly believed Juneteenth was “pointless,” the potential president confirmed his position. Ramaswamy believes replacing Juneteenth with a national voting holiday would promote civic engagement and widen voting access for all citizens. Critics argue that disregarding the historical significance of Juneteenth underestimates the value of acknowledging the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and contributes to the dismissal of black history in the US.

Juneteenth, celebrated annually on June 19th, became a federal holiday in 2021, over 150 years after its initial observation at local and state levels. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law, allowing for nationwide acknowledgment of the occasion. This important day marks the end of slavery in the US, traced back to June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to declare the freedom of enslaved African Americans. Since then, Juneteenth has represented the fight for racial equality and progress, with increasing support and participation across the nation.

Ohio native Ramaswamy announced his 2024 presidential campaign on Tucker Carlson Tonight and in a subsequent Wall Street Journal opinion piece. In his declaration, Ramaswamy stressed the need to tackle economic inequality, healthcare, and education reform. He expressed a desire to unite the nation across party lines and work toward a stronger, more inclusive future.

Ramaswamy also highlighted his goal to create a “cultural movement” focused on the “unapologetic pursuit of excellence” rather than solely on financial success. He posits that by concentrating on individual talents and passions, society will flourish, fostering a more vibrant and fulfilling environment for its members. Ramaswamy seeks to motivate people to challenge the conventional norms and tap into their full potential to foster positive change and innovation.

The candidate’s campaign platform includes securing the border, eliminating affirmative action throughout the US economy, and striving for economic independence from China, which he views as “the greatest external threat to America. To put these policies into action, Ramaswamy plans to work with lawmakers and encourage unity among the American people. He argues that prioritizing national interests and self-sustainability will bolster the economy and enhance domestic security.

Ramaswamy’s views have stirred controversy, particularly his opposition to corporations endorsing social causes. Many insist that businesses have a responsibility to leverage their influence and resources to address critical social issues. Conversely, others agree with Ramaswamy, asserting that companies should focus exclusively on providing value to shareholders and not engage in matters beyond their scope.

First Reported on: people.com