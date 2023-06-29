Jesse Watters Takes the Helm at Fox News Prime-Time Hour After Tucker Carlson’s Sudden Departure

Fox News has recently announced that Jesse Watters, a prominent host and commentator, will be taking over the crucial 8 p.m. programming time slot previously occupied by Tucker Carlson. This move comes after Carlson’s departure from the network in late April, which led to a decline in ratings during the prime-time hour. With Watters stepping in, Fox News hopes to attract a robust and loyal audience to maintain its position as America’s destination for news and analysis.

Fox News has also revealed other changes to its prime-time lineup. Laura Ingraham’s show will now kick off the evenings at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Jesse Watters’ program at 8 p.m. ET. Sean Hannity will continue in the 9 p.m. ET slot, and Greg Gutfeld’s late-night broadcast will be moved to 10 p.m. ET. These adjustments aim to provide viewers with a diverse and engaging lineup of opinion shows and analysis.

“Fox News Channel has been America’s destination for news and analysis for more than 21 years, and we are thrilled to debut a new lineup,” says Suzanne Scott, the CEO of Fox News. With these changes, the network aims to cater to the evolving interests and preferences of its audience while maintaining its position as a leading source of news and analysis.

Jesse Watters’ rise to prominence within Fox News is a testament to his talent and dedication. He began his journey at the network as a production assistant in 2002, fresh out of college. Over the years, he built a following through his ambush-style man-on-the-street interviews, which were known for their direct and sometimes controversial approach.

Since the beginning of the year, Watters’ current program, “Jesse Watters Primetime,” which airs at 7, has consistently drawn an average of 2.6 million people. He also frequently participates on a panel on “The Five,” one of Fox News’ most watched shows. He has become one of Fox’s most significant voices in recent years thanks to his staunchly conservative beliefs and unrelenting backing for former President Donald Trump.

Like many prominent figures in the media, Jesse Watters has not been without his fair share of controversies and criticisms. In 2016, he conducted a series of interviews in New York City’s Chinatown that were deemed by critics as racist. The backlash led to protests outside the network’s headquarters, and Watters took to Twitter to express regret if anyone found offense in his interviews.

Another instance happened in late 2021 when Watters called on young conservative activists to question Dr. Anthony Fauci at a speech using the phrase “kill shot.” Watters should be fired, Fauci himself suggested in response to criticism of the statement. Fox News defended Watters by claiming that his comments had been misinterpreted.

It’s important to note that despite these controversies, Watters has remained a popular figure among Fox News viewers, and his rise through the ranks of the network is a testament to his appeal.

Tucker Carlson, the host previously occupying the 8 p.m. slot, played a significant role in shaping the conservative media landscape. Known for his right-wing views and conspiratorial rhetoric, Carlson had amassed a substantial following during his tenure at Fox News.

However, his departure from the network in late April created a void in the prime-time lineup, which Fox News was quick to fill with Jesse Watters. Carlson has since launched a new show on Twitter, indicating his continued presence in the media landscape.

Fox News made the news of Tucker Carlson’s resignation shortly after deciding to settle a contentious slander lawsuit by paying Dominion Voting Systems close to $800 million. The network’s future had been clouded by this settlement, but the subsequent shuffle of prime-time anchors demonstrated Fox News’ resolve to continue.

With Jesse Watters taking over the 8 p.m. programming time slot, Fox News aims to maintain its position as America’s destination for news and analysis. Watters’ rise from a production assistant to a prominent host showcases his talent and appeal to the network’s audience. While not without controversy, Watters has remained a strong conservative voice and has consistently attracted a significant viewership.

The changes to Fox News’ prime-time lineup, including Laura Ingraham’s move to the 7 p.m. slot and the introduction of Jesse Watters at 8 p.m., aim to provide viewers with a diverse and engaging lineup of opinion shows and analysis. As the network continues to evolve, it remains a leading source of news and analysis for millions of Americans.

First reported by NBC News.