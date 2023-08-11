Disturbing North Korean Human Rights Crisis Ignites Global Action

The United Nations Security Council is set to hold its first public session on North Korea’s human rights situation since 2017, as announced by the United States on Thursday. US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield revealed that UN human rights chief Volker Türk and Elizabeth Salmon, the UN independent expert on North Korean human rights, are scheduled to address council members during the meeting on August 17th. This public session underlines the growing global concern over human rights abuses in North Korea and aims to focus attention on the severity of the issue while developing cooperative strategies to improve the country’s human rights conditions.

Thomas-Greenfield emphasized the need to discuss the “atrocities, violations, and offenses” committed by the Kim Jong Il regime, not only against its own people but also against those from Japan and South Korea. Ambassadors from Albania, Japan, and South Korea endorsed the statement. She highlighted the significance of holding the North Korean government responsible for its actions and collaborating internationally to alleviate affected populations’ suffering. Cooperation among nations is essential in addressing these human rights abuses and preventing similar incidents in the future.

However, Russia and China, both of which have strong ties with North Korea, are unlikely to support any measures during the upcoming session after blocking a US-proposed resolution in May 2022. To initiate an open meeting on the subject, at least nine of the 15 council members must be in favor. Consequently, gaining sufficient support for an open meeting on North Korea will pose a challenge for the US and its allies. Diplomatic efforts will probably concentrate on convincing other council members to vote for the meeting, emphasizing the urgency of addressing North Korea’s nuclear activities and human rights violations.

During a council session last month addressing North Korea’s Hwasong-18 missile test-flight, Ambassador Kim Song accused the US of pushing northeast Asia “to the edge of nuclear conflict. It remains uncertain if Kim will attend the forthcoming meeting on North Korea’s human rights conditions. Despite the tense environment, the international community hopes for Kim’s presence, as it could potentially signify a step towards easing tensions and fostering dialogue on human rights issues. The meeting’s outcome may pave the way for future diplomatic relations between North Korea and other global powers in pursuing regional peace and stability.

In an informal Security Council session in March, UN special rapporteur Salmon stressed that peace and denuclearization are unachievable without addressing North Korea’s human rights issues. She also noted that the North Korean people face challenges due to limited access to food, medication, and health services. The country’s authoritarian regime, which prioritizes militarization and strict control over its citizens, often disregards their basic needs. Salmon urged the international community to join forces in tackling these pressing human rights concerns as an essential aspect of promoting long-term peace and stability in the region.

