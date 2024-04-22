DolphiniOS faces hurdles despite Apple’s policy change

Despite Apple’s recent policy transformation permitting game emulators on the App Store, DolphiniOS, famed for its GameCube and Wii emulator, still fails to clinch a feature spot. This setback results from a technological obstruction between the emulator and the iOS platform.

Irrespective of this, Delta, a different emulation application, found an unprecedented upsurge to the top tiers of the App Store charts. This meteoric ascend signifies Delta’s latent prowess as a formidable challenger in the software market. With user-friendly attributes and revolutionary features, Delta has received laudable ratings from the tech-savvy masses.

DolphiniOS, in its blog post, attributes the exclusion to Apple’s resistance against apps deploying a system known as Just-In-Time (JIT) compilation. This method significantly elevates app performance; however, it also raises security alarm bells and currently contradicts Apple’s guidelines.

DolphiniOS struggle amid Apple’s policy shift

Consequently, barring a policy shift, DolphiniOS inclusion in the App Store remains dubious.

At the heart of the problem lies the discrepancy between the CPUs utilized by GameCube and Wii games and Apple devices. The former uses PowerPC-based CPUs, while the latter deploys ARM-based ones. This difference means that an iPhone, reliant on ARM, cannot directly deal with PowerPC-based GameCube or Wii games.

DolphiniOS ingeniously crafted a solution involving the conversion of PowerPC code into ARM code via JIT execution. However, Apple’s stand remains firm, presumably due to security apprehensions.

DolphiniOS uses a comparison between the performance of its software with and without JIT to underscore JIT’s vital role in maintaining efficiency. This contrast strongly validates the importance of JIT in DolphiniOS’s operational proficiency.