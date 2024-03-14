Dylan Norris Wins Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge

Dylan Norris clinched first place in the Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge (YEC), besting twenty-one other student-led enterprises. His victory assured his automatic entrance into the esteemed Kansas Entrepreneurship Challenge (KEC). The event, held in early March, consisted of a rigorous selection process including a tradeshow expo, detailed venture explanations, and a compelling four-minute business pitch.

Even though Norris took the top spot, other competitors were not overlooked. Runners-up were given the chance to vie for wildcard entries, with approximately 15 to be selected statewide for opportunities in the KEC. This provides them an additional chance to exhibit their entrepreneurial prowess.

Cash awards were given to the top three places, amounting to $500, $350, and $200, respectively. Additionally, a People’s Choice award, chosen by public vote post-tradeshow displays, was handed out. This award came in the form of a $50 gift card for local downtown businesses. All participating students were also given appreciation certificates, while the coordinators and sponsors were thanked for their considerable efforts in organizing and managing the tradeshow displays.

The conclusion of the event saw attendees patronizing local businesses with their gift cards, adding zest to the downtown area post-tradeshow. However, the triumphs did not end with Norris. The contest resulted in a tie for first place with Dough-Licious, while both Miheo Jewelry and Lizzie’s Lounge Doggie Daycare & Kennel shared second place. John Rose Music and Little Creations Pastries tied for third place, and the People’s Choice Award was bagged by Keegan Giersch for his business, Wondrous Woodworking.

The event showcased a melange of talents and business ideas, from Norris’s tutoring and Dough-Licious’s culinary creativity to Miheo’s jewelry craftsmanship and Lizzy’s Lounge’s superior animal care.

The statewide contest is slated for April 16 at Kansas State University, organized by the local Area Chamber of Commerce and the city’s public schools. The competition is seen as a means to foster entrepreneurial spirit among students, encourage creativity, develop problem-solving skills, and manifest early interest in entrepreneurship.