Endeavor Miami’s Spring 2024 ScaleUp: Boosting Innovation, Job Creation

Endeavor Miami, the first U.S. branch of the international entrepreneurship network, recently unveiled their Spring 2024 ScaleUp group with support from the Knight Foundation. The group comprises 10 startups in diverse sectors like Fintech, Enterprise Software, Mobility & Supply Chain, and HealthCare. Chosen from a competitive pool, these startups underline Miami’s commitment to boosting innovation, generating jobs and fostering the city’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

With a history of aiding startup growth through a high-impact program, Endeavor Miami’s latest group showcases the city as a stronghold of technological innovation. Promising significant changes in the financial markets, the new entrants in the Fintech sector, along with those in Enterprise Software, Mobility & Supply Chain, and Healthcare sectors, are set to usher fresh innovations.

Endeavor Miami, with the Knight Foundation, is boosting Miami’s status as a leading city for entrepreneurship amid sweeping digital transformation. The ScaleUp program supports growth-oriented businesses with mentorship, financial resources and unique networking opportunities. Approximately 53% of the 2024 group are from underrepresented ethnic backgrounds, and about 20% are women-led startups. Collectively, they have raised around $35 million for their expansion in America and Europe.

The startups selected exhibit impressive growth and progress, achieving a growth rate of 250%. They generated over $17 million in revenue in 2023, which is expected to rise to over $41 million this year. They are also predicted to create nearly 240 new job opportunities, boosting economic growth and providing essential jobs in key sectors.

Among the selected include start-ups from Fort Lauderdale, St. Petersburg, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Fort Myers, West Palm Beach, Tallahassee, and Sarasota. These companies represent a myriad of industries, some of which include digital payment platforms, logistic upgrading, non-toxic feminine health products, education technology and more.

The 2024 ScaleUp group is paving the way for exciting advancements in the entrepreneurial landscape. From technology solutions to data analytics services, cutting-edge health therapies to sustainable environmental practices, these startups are at the forefront of addressing some of the world’s most pressing issues. As these businesses grow, significant industry shifts are expected, driving progress across segments and geographies.