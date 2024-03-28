Entrepreneurial innovation blooms through Dayton partnership

The Entrepreneur’s Center (EC) and the University of Dayton have collaborated, promoting business advancement and enriched educational experiences. This partnership has spearheaded groundbreaking solutions such as an innovative water treatment solution by AIMM, a Dayton-based company.

AIMM’s treatment solution, birthed from this partnership, has made substantial industry impact. The collaboration illustrates how entrepreneurship and innovation are nurtured synergistically. Beyond that, it provides students with invaluable learning opportunities, equipping tomorrow’s business leaders with practical know-how.

Luis Estevez, AIMM’s owner, praises the EC for fostering an encouraging atmosphere for emerging entrepreneurs. Currently, the EC supports roughly 930 businesses and proprietors from its new Dayton-based site.

In seven years, the EC has expanded significantly. Originally the smallest entrepreneur support entity in the region, it has become the state’s second-largest, employing more than 20 full-time staff and numerous entrepreneurs-in-residence and executives. It has formed a vast network comprising business partners, advisors, and governmental organizations, both local and national. This positive growth trajectory signals its dedication to aiding start-ups and boosting the economy.

In addition to business support, the EC has contributed significantly to urban regeneration.

Fostering innovative entrepreneurship in Dayton

They’ve co-founded a non-profit, the Arcade Innovation Hub LLC, with the University of Dayton. This entity, known as The Hub, provides shared workspace and fosters collaboration and creativity.

The Hub houses over 140 member organizations and more than 600 employees under the leadership of Koorndyk. Membership, starting from $150 per month, provides access to dedicated workspaces, shared amenities, and myriad activities and resources designed to nurture and inspire. The hub caters to a diverse set of sectors, testament to its commitment to fostering an inclusive ecosystem.

Beyond just offering physical workspace, The Hub bolsters interaction between students and entrepreneurs. For instance, they host over 40 classes each week, conducted by the University of Dayton and Sinclair Community College, engaging approximately 500 students. Additionally, they organize networking events to facilitate collaboration among students, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals.

The alliance between the EC and the University of Dayton symbolises the potential of innovative approaches to entrepreneurial development. By intertwining practical business aid with educational resources, they foster an environment conducive for both novice and veteran businesses. This union ignites a chain reaction of opportunity, learning, and growth, paving a path for a resilient business community.