Entrepreneurship professor tackles mental health crisis

Gary Lim, renowned entrepreneurship professor, has turned his focus towards the escalating mental health crisis. After overcoming his own struggles with anxiety, Lim has now dedicated his resources to helping others battling similar mental health issues. Upholding the principle of ‘health over wealth’, he aims to increase mental health awareness and provide supportive coping strategies.

Lim has developed a comprehensive online course via Thinkific, targeting individuals dealing with high anxiety levels. This extensive course, made up of six video modules, aims to help participants understand anxiety, recognize its symptoms, and develop effective stress management strategies.

Inspired by his success in managing his anxiety without medication, Lim designed the course to share his approach with others who have similar struggles. His hope is that the course can be a beacon of light, offering relief to those grappling with anxiety, as it did for him.

Recent research indicates that 90% of Americans are concerned about a national mental health crisis. With over 50 million people in the U.S. suffering from mental illnesses, digital tools have become essential in aiding mental health management.

Professor’s novel approach to mental health

These online resources provide access to stress management techniques, round-the-clock crisis support, and connections to mental health professionals. The rise in popularity of such tools indicates a crucial role for technology in advancing mental health care.

This digital assistance, however, should be used alongside professional help rather than a replacement. Proper diagnosis and treatment plans necessitate expert advice. Destigmatizing mental health is also crucial, as fear of judgment often prevents individuals from seeking help. Society must foster understanding, compassion, and open dialogue to overcome the ongoing mental health crisis.

Prior to this endeavor, Lim spent years teaching about entrepreneurship, even serving as Executive Director of the entrepreneurship initiative at Syracuse University’s Whitman School of Management. His passion for mentorship and education in entrepreneurship has won him several accolades. By seamlessly applying his entrepreneurial strategies to tackle mental health issues, Lim aims to aid people in reclaiming control over their anxiety and, consequently, leading healthier lives.