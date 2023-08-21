Garbo Stops Background Checks on Dating Apps

Garbo Ends Relationship with Match Group

Digital safety platform called Garbo, known for providing background checks for Match Group’s dating apps has ended its collaboration. For two years, users of Match Group’s dating apps such as Tinder, Match.com, Hinge, and Plenty of Fish, have been able to conduct free background screenings on potential partners using Garbo’s services. Through public records, users could obtain important safety information about their potential matches. Unfortunately, neither Garbo nor Match Group has provided an explanation for the sudden termination of their partnership.

Garbo’s Future Plans

While the reason behind the split remains unknown, Garbo’s intentions to focus on future projects in line with the organization’s mission, vision, and principles have been disclosed. Garbo’s CEO, Kathryn Kosmides, shared her disappointment with the lack of support from online platforms, harassment from malicious individuals, and difficulties in obtaining government records. As a result, moving forward, Garbo will develop innovative solutions to overcome these challenges and create a safer, more transparent online environment. Kosmides also stressed the need for collaboration between various stakeholders, such as tech companies and government agencies, in achieving these goals.

Challenging Tech Industry for Not Prioritizing Safety

Kosmides criticized the tech industry for treating trust and safety as mere public relations efforts and instead emphasized the importance of genuinely prioritizing user security. By doing so, tech companies can demonstrate their commitment to creating safe online environments and fostering transparency with users.

Upcoming Changes for Garbo

By the end of August, users with remaining background check credits will be able to use them. Garbo will then transition to a volunteer-driven model, prioritizing safety and security over profit. This approach aims to make a positive impact on communities by increasing access to vital safety information and empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their safety.

Match Group Responds with Improved Security Measures

In light of sexual predators misusing dating apps, Match Group – the owner of Hinge, OkCupid, and Hakuna – has been implementing improved security measures. These enhancements focus on providing users with a safer and more secure experience when using the platform to connect with potential partners, including robust user verification processes, monitoring and reporting tools, and collaboration with law enforcement.

Increasing Safety Concerns for Dating App Users

Research has shown that between 2017 and 2020, 14% of sexual assault victims met their assailants through a dating app. This alarming statistic demonstrates the growing concern around the safety of individuals using these platforms to find partners. As a result, dating apps have been urged to implement stricter screening measures and improve safety features to protect users from potential threats.

Match Group’s Future Plans for Background Checks

Despite regretting the end of their relationship with Garbo, Match Group is currently in talks with alternative providers and plans to announce a new collaboration soon. The company is committed to enhancing user safety and providing a seamless experience for individuals using their platforms. Their forthcoming partnership with another provider will further demonstrate Match Group’s dedication to improving security measures and fostering a safe dating environment for its users.

First Reported on: nypost.com

Featured Image provided by: Samson Katt; Pexels – Thank you!