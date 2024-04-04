Gen Z leads shift back to speed dating

Gen Z pioneers a shift from dating apps to more traditional forms like speed dating. Representatives from this generation, like 28-year-old Kelly Carlson, appreciate the direct conversation speed dating provides and express dissatisfaction with impersonal online exchanges.

An evident decline in Gen Z’s interest in dating apps has been noted, sparking a resurgence in popularity of speed dating. Relationship coach, Blaine Anderson, advocates for this trend, supporting methods that foster genuine personal connections in the pursuit of relationships.

Statistical evidence for this shift comes from Eventbrite, an event management company, which reported a 30% increase in singles and dating events, particularly speed dating, from 2022 to 2023 in the U.S. Participation grew by 43%, with equal interest from men and women, and speed dating events jumped by a remarkable 50%. This predicted upward trend will likely continue to penetrate the singles’ dating approach.

Gen Z, most of whom initiated their dating lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, may find the return to in-person dating appealing.

Gen Z prefers speed dating over apps

Difficulties in navigating these in-person interactions are acknowledged, yet outweighed by the opportunity for physical connection and spontaneity that online platforms can’t entirely replicate.

An estimated 46% of adult users under 30 express discontent with dating apps, compared to the 61% of users who are loaded with potential matches in the 30 to 49 age range. While offering potential options, dating apps can also lead to an overwhelming paradox of choice. Older users find convenience in dating apps while younger users yearn for more meaningful connections they often believe these platforms fail to provide.

Despite the higher cost and commitment required, the need for such meaningful interactions leads many to speed dating events. This is evidenced by the success of events like ‘Love in LA’ speed dating, organized by Andrea Ramirez, boasting an 80% match rate. These events reinforce that personal connection transcends digital screens, keeping the allure of traditional speed dating alive.