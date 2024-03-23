Global emissions fee proposed for shipping industry

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is heading talks on a global emissions fee to lessen the shipping industry’s 3% contribution to worldwide carbon emissions. This fee is currently under intense examination and hopes to prompt the industry towards eco-conscious practices. The United Nations maritime division in London has demonstrated substantial support for this tariff on greenhouse emissions after two weeks of dialogue.

Nations from various economic backgrounds have endorsed the idea, a sentiment that has grown since similar discussions in 2023. However, delegates from several European and Asian countries have expressed concerns over accurately measuring each country’s greenhouse emissions from maritime activities. Despite initial resistance from developing nations, the changing climate and the visible effects of global warming have greatly influenced opinions.

There remain considerable obstacles to overcome, such as enforcing the tariff fairly across all nations and ensuring developing countries are not disproportionately affected. The discussions could result in the first global tariff of this kind, marking a decisive step forward in combating climate change.

The ongoing negotiations indicate a clear consensus that change is necessary, but the question remains as to how best to achieve it.

Proposing global emissions fee for maritime sector

Sandra Chiri of the Ocean Conservancy highlights the success of the fee depends on each nation’s dedication to the policy. She further emphasises the need for accountability and transparency in managing its execution.

Support from Caribbean Island states has been identified as a significant factor in increasing the momentum. The IMO might validate and implement this initiative in the forthcoming year, which is seen as an extension of the previous year’s greenhouse gas strategy discussions.

Over 175 countries support the decarbonization strategy, aiming to reduce maritime emissions 30% by 2030, a further 70% by 2040, and eventually reach zero net emissions by mid-21st century. To facilitate the transition to cleaner energy, the IMO plans to introduce an emissions fee by 2025. Other strategies being considered include setting strict emission limits and utilising innovative technology to decrease pollution. The IMO is also planning collaborations with other organisations to fund research for alternative fuel sources.

Incentives for shipping companies to adopt green energy faster are under discussion, as are supporting regulations to encourage the widespread use of clean energy. While this will pose significant initial challenges for the shipping industry, it is expected to have positive long-term impacts on environmental preservation and cost efficiency.