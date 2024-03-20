Google Discontinues ‘Nearby Places’ Feature on Pixel 2

Google has recently discontinued the “nearby places” feature previously included with its mobile phone application, Pixel 2. This feature, which linked Google Map services to the phone application, allowed users to search for local businesses from a single search bar in their phones. This change implies that users will now have to access Google Maps directly to find local businesses.

The decision to remove this feature comes from its low usage rate. Google noted that most users preferred using Google Search or Maps directly to find business contact information, which led to the determination that maintaining the feature was inefficient.

The sudden termination of this function has led to suggestions about potential reliability issues with the product. The product’s trustworthiness or consistency might be impacted by the abrupt removal of the feature. Usability and user satisfaction could also be undermined.

Speculations about discontinuing the feature emerged around August 2023 when users noticed issues with it. By October, tech forums were filled with complaints about the feature’s non-functionality, even with the latest phone models. Google has acknowledged the problem and promised a thorough investigation.

Some believe that Google discontinued the Nearby Places feature in the Phone app to prevent it from impacting Google Maps’ user traffic. Others suggest it could have been terminated to potentially increase ad revenue from Google Maps’ search results as it displays ads. However, these are only conjectures without any official statement.

Despite the conjectures, regular users, who found the feature helpful for identifying and contacting local businesses, will miss it. The ease and convenience they found in connecting with nearby establishments will no longer be available. Adjusting to the change may require time and effort, making it seen as an inconvenience to some.