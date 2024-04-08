Google enhances Android with caller lookup feature

Google is in the process of enhancing the Android operating system by introducing a ‘lookup’ feature for unknown callers. Currently in the beta testing phase within the Google Phone app, this feature aims to improve user security and convenience by providing detailed information about unidentified callers.

The ‘lookup’ feature will help to mitigate the increase in spam and fraudulent calls, which often mimic local numbers. It is devised to improve user experience by providing details about the possible location and the potential owner of an unidentified number, thereby giving users greater control and security over their communication channels.

Within the Phone app, the ‘lookup’ option appears with other options like ‘Block’ and ‘History’. Tap the ‘Block’ button to prevent a number from reaching your line, while the ‘History’ feature offers a comprehensive record of your interactions with a specific number.

The automation of this tool can save time for users who previously had to manually copy and search for unknown numbers.

Enhancing Android’s caller security features

This feature can reduce potential frustrations caused by repeated unknown calls and eliminate the worry of scams or fraud by screening unrecognized numbers before you answer.

In further attempts to optimize user experience, Google plans to include email summaries in the Android version of its Gmail app. This feature will provide users with a brief overview of the email and allow them to determine its relevance before opening it completely. Google also aims to leverage AI technology for efficient filtering of spam and promotional emails.

Even though it is currently reserved for Google Workspace subscribers, there is a plan to incorporate the ’email summaries’ feature directly into the Gmail app for a smoother user experience. Google continues to innovate by developing new features, signaling exciting possibilities for users in the future.