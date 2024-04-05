Greene leads charge against Speaker Johnson

Efforts to overthrow Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) are mounting, driven by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) who accuses him of lacking conservative resolve. Greene, a staunch Trump advocate, expressed concerns over Johnson’s legislative actions, claiming they don’t reflect the Republican Party’s principles.

Many Republicans agree with Greene, building pressure on Speaker Johnson. The criticism, it seems, isn’t only limited to the opposition but is coming from within his party too.

Greene’s discontent with Speaker Johnson’s leadership

Johnson, however, hasn’t responded to these claims yet.

Greene strongly condemned Johnson for endorsing a bipartisan $1.2 trillion funding bid aimed to avert a government shutdown, disregarding advice from her party members to curb her disapproval.

The bill faced Greene’s ire primarily for its reliance on Democratic votes, disregarding GOP policies, and the limited time-to-vote post the bill’s introduction.

Distilling the GOP electorate’s alleged displeasure with Speaker Johnson, Greene likened him to Mitch McConnell or Nancy Pelosi. She insinuated that Johnson’s decisions aligned more with the opposition than with his supposed Republican counterparts, reflecting dissatisfaction within the GOP.

Greene refuted the idea that removing Johnson might lead to a more moderate Speaker, and following the funding deal, she initiated a motion to remove him.

Despite Greene’s objections, Johnson acknowledged some validity in her concerns but defended his negotiations with the Democrats. He cited the current divided political climate as a necessary compromise in legislation and expressed belief in diplomacy aimed at serving the greater good.