How Long Does Strep Throat Last

Strep throat – in simple terms is a bacterial infection in your throat. The bacterial infection makes your whole throat feel sore and scratchy which can be uncomfortable. However, the good thing about it is that if it is treated properly, it can go away in 2 to 3 days. Although it seems like a mild illness, it is good to take precautions while you are going through the infection. Here is everything that you need to know about strep throat. Read on to find out more about it.

What Are the Symptoms of Strep Throat?

As the name suggests – strep throat. The main symptom is a sore throat. But there are a variety of symptoms that are included in this illness. Although most of these are mild, they can transform into very serious issues if they’re not treated effectively.

The symptoms of strep throat vary from high fever to sore throat, and severe pain when swallowing food. On top of this, if the problem persists over time, it can also cause swollen tonsils that have white patches over them. Similarly, the lymph nodes in the neck can swell and the roof of your mouth can develop tiny red dots that can be quite uncomfortable. Especially when you are trying to swallow food or talk.

Causes

The main cause of this infection is a group A bacteria named Streptococcus. The bacteria that are categorized as group A are known to live inside your nose and throat. The infection spreads when you are coughing, sneezing, or just talking.

Timeline of Strep Throat Infection

The symptoms of strep throat disappear in 3 to 5 days. However, the nature of the treatment can add up to a few days to the timeline. For example, if you are taking antibiotics for your strep throat – The infection will start to wear off sooner (in about 2 days).

However, if you are not taking antibiotics, strep throat can take up to 10 days to go away. It is because your body’s own immune response will have to fight against it. And in the meantime, you will also be contagious and be a source to spread the infection to other people which can have serious effects on people who have a compromised immune system.

On top of this, there are many drawbacks to not using antibiotics while you have strep throat. For example, you can suffer from rheumatic fever which is an inflammatory disease that damages the heart. On top of this, people can also suffer from several skin diseases.

How to Treat Strep Throat Infection?

If you are suffering from strep throat. The best way to treat it is to go to a healthcare provider and get yourself an antibiotic treatment. However, there are other treatments that you can do to get relief from the symptoms at home (while also being on the antibiotic treatment).

For example, you can drink different warm beverages such as green tea with a few drops of honey. On top of this, having an ice pop can help you with the itchiness that you feel in your throat. On top of this, using humidifiers can help you breathe better. Although your antibiotics fight the main battle, a few extra steps make your experience a lot better while you have the infection.

Things To Keep in Mind If You Have Strep Throat

Although, people do not treat illnesses like strep throat perilously. But it is crucial to take care of yourself and the ones around you by taking the necessary precautions. An article quotes that strep throat infection is responsible for around 30% of sore throat cases in adults. Therefore, it is important to keep a safe distance from people as you are recovering from a bacterial infection. On top of this, if you are not getting better with home remedies then it is best that you go and see a healthcare professional. Get yourself antibiotics for treating your strep throat as the symptoms can get worse over time. Therefore, keep yourself warm, have some warm tea with honey and give your body some rest.

Takeaway

Most people do not like to take antibiotics. Well, it is a choice that you should make for yourself. It is important to note that if your symptoms do not get better within a week, they can have long-lasting effects on your body. With medication you can get rid of this infection in 2-3 days otherwise it may take more time. Therefore, if you have an infection like strep throat and your tea concoction is not working – it is best that you go to a doctor. And in the meantime, maintain a safe distance from people as strep throat easily transfers to other people. Especially, with people who have a compromised immune system.