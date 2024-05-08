Apple to unveil advanced AI image improvement technology

Apple is developing advanced image improvement technology for its Photos application, introducing features like generative AI image modification which is anticipated to revolutionize the quality and interaction of users with their photos.

The company’s explorative approach with AI image enhancement underlines their commitment to improve user experience with new machine learning capabilities. This commitment is making Apple a pioneer in the world of AI photo editing.

The Photos app’s current ‘Retouch’ feature may soon be replaced by a ‘Clean Up’ feature, giving users enhanced flexibility to remove large objects from their images more accurately and effectively. These updates reflect Apple’s commitment to responding and adapting to user feedback.

Apple’s much anticipated ‘Let Loose’ event is set to unveil new iPad models powered by AI and the next-gen M4 chip. These upcoming models adhere to Apple’s sleek design while including enhanced durability.

Other than impressive design features, the iPads will likely include impressive software upgrades with a focus on productivity and user experience.

Apple’s upcoming AI-powered photo enhancements

However, enthusiasts, investors, and fans will have to wait until the event for official information.

The ‘Let Loose’ event could also focus on the AI-powered ‘Clean Up’ tool and might unveil a new user-friendly interface. The company, however, is being tight-lipped about the introduction of its Large Language Model (LLM).

The ‘Clean Up’ tool and its launch timeline remain uncertain but are expected to be unveiled soon, possibly at Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference in June. This tool is expected to be integrated with the new iOS 15 operating system.

It’s worth mentioning that generative AI was previously implemented in Adobe’s Photoshop for iPad as ‘Content-Aware Fill’, and has now evolved into ‘Generative Fill’, expanding its usage across Adobe products. This evolution has set a new benchmark for photo-editing capabilities in the digital world.

In conclusion, Apple’s future offerings hold much promise for the tech industry. However, we must wait for further announcements from the company and their ‘Let Loose’ event for more concrete details.