Joe Rogan criticizes Biden’s staffing decisions on podcast

Podcast host Joe Rogan recently voiced criticism of Biden on his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.” Rogan focused on the Biden administration’s staffing decisions, describing the appointments as “preposterous” and questioning the qualifications of specific individuals.

His comments followed a discussion with author James Lindsay that probed the power dynamics within the current US administration. The two speculated on the role of influential aides, cabinet members, and other key figures in shaping President Biden’s actions and decisions.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s alleged use of a personal account to tweet for President Biden further fueled their debate. Rogan suggested that top-ranking officials could manage the President’s communications, raising questions on transparency and authenticity.

Another topic was the case of a nonbinary ex-official from the Biden administration who was accused of luggage thefts at airports. Rogan used this to question the administration’s staff selections.

They also scrutinized the appointment of transgender Admiral Rachel Levine as Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Rogan and Lindsay expressed doubts and reservations regarding this decision, initiating a conversation about the necessity of open discussion about such appointments.

At the time of this report, the Biden administration has not officially responded to Rogan’s criticisms. While this absence of comment should not be interpreted as agreement or dismissal, it’s worth noting that an administration often has to prioritize a wide variety of national and international issues. However, a response could be forthcoming as public debate on these topics intensifies. It remains advisable for the public to stay updated on developments and the forthcoming official statement.