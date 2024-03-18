Knopps Propel Sustainability Through Midwestern Start-Up

Mike and Sissy Knopps, 35, of Chippewa Falls, are making waves in the Midwestern start-up landscape, thanks to their thriving venture, EcoEnergy Solutions.

Passionate about renewable energy, the couple is driving sustainability and reshaping market dynamics.

Since its establishment, their business has been flourishing, attracting interest from customers and investors alike due to its unique proposition of innovative services fostering energy efficiency and minimizing environmental impact.

The Knopps’ inspiring journey shines the spotlight on entrepreneurship in Chippewa Valley. Their accomplishments can be credited to their decade-long guidance by a local entrepreneur, whose teachings continue to influence them beyond his passing.

The relationship with their mentor started back in 2013 when Mike Knopps assisted in the sale of a property for the mentor. This property, now owned by Mike, boasts 13 suites and 43 storage units.

Prior to this, Mike began his entrepreneurial journey in 2007 with a fence business, which he later expanded into real estate, leading to substantial success.

Sissy Knopps, on the other hand, began her property business even earlier. By 2023, her talent for identifying lucrative real estate investments yielded sales records of $5.3 million.

Despite their remarkable successes, the couple remains humble, crediting their achievements to their mentor and community. They now inspire aspiring entrepreneurs, illustrating the potential of determination and grit.

In 2021, the couple further diversified their portfolio by initiating Valley Properties, a commercial real estate firm. The firm owns and rents 35 commercial properties in downtown Chippewa.

In addition to regular operations, Valley Properties also offers short-term leasing and property enhancements. All this while the Knopps balance their pursuit of success with raising three children, showcasing their entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to their personal lives.

Humility notwithstanding, the Knopps have had a considerable impact on their community through their entrepreneurial ventures. Their thriving businesses and personal growth are a testament to the enduring lessons from their mentor. Their legacy, one of thriving enterprise and community reinvestment, is a lasting testament to their modest but impactful presence.