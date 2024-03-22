Medicaid Estate Recovery Burdens Grieving Families

State Medicaid departments in the US are resorting to seizing properties of deceased individuals to recover healthcare expenses. This method, known as estate recovery, is placing an extra financial burden on grieving families and relatives. Assets including homes and land can be seized or have liens placed against them.

This process typically takes place after the death of the last surviving spouse and only if there are no minor or disabled children. It’s part of a controversial strategy to fund Medicaid programs, which incur billions of dollars each year in costs for state and federal governments.

People are trying to offset the impact by gifting properties or creating Irrevocable Medicaid Trusts, though these tactics necessitate careful planning and legal assistance. Such cases as Salvatore LoGrande’s, whose daughter was billed $177,000 for his Medicaid expenses post-mortem, illustrate the harsh reality of this practice.

The daughter, grieving over her father’s death, was also left managing major debt and the potential loss of her childhood home. Such incidents emphasise that the current healthcare system can exert financial and emotional strain on families, even after a loved one has passed away.

Criticism of this practice is increasing, with a Democratic legislator proposing to abolish the program based on its inefficiency and the lack of communication between beneficiaries and the Medicaid. The program only recoups about 1% of the $150 billion Medicaid spends each year on long-term care.

A study by the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission (MACPAC) indicates that implementation of the recovery strategy greatly varies by state. The Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of Massachusetts has recommended that the state legislature pass a law banning these extra collections, arguing that the practice could inadvertently boost wealth disparity by stripping families of their assets.

With the understanding that many beneficiaries and their families are heavily impacted, it’s crucial to understand how Medicaid recovery works at a state level. Despite the complexities surrounding the program, professional advice and correct knowledge can simplify navigation through the Medicaid maze. The system urgently needs comprehensive reforms to prevent the economic strain on vulnerable populations.