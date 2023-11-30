Mets Sign Luis Severino, Eyeing Comeback

Background on Luis Severino

The well-known narrative of a once-rising star pitcher losing his prowess is evident in the New York Mets’ acquisition of right-handed Luis Severino. The powerful starter, who was once seen as a potential AL Cy Young Award winner, has experienced a decline in performance due to injuries. In an effort to reestablish his worth, Severino has signed a one-year, $13 million contract with the Mets. This move by the Mets showcases their faith in Severino’s ability to overcome his past injury issues and make a strong comeback in the upcoming season. With a talented roster and a supportive coaching staff, the New York team offers an optimal environment for Severino to rehabilitate and potentially regain his former dominance on the pitcher’s mound.

Aiming for a comeback

The 29-year-old hurler aims to recapture his successful 2017 and 2018 seasons, during which he ranked third and ninth for the AL Cy Young award, respectively. Despite displaying promise, Severino’s increased vulnerability to home runs and decreasing strikeout rate raise concerns about his future prospects. To address these issues, Severino will need to make adjustments to his pitching repertoire and focus on improving his command. By doing so, he could potentially mitigate the risk of home runs and regain his status as a dominant force on the mound.

Support from the Mets coaching staff

Nevertheless, the Mets trust in their new manager, Carlos Mendoza, and pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, who are both familiar with Severino from their tenure with the Yankees. Both Mendoza and Hefner have previously worked with Severino and understand his capabilities, leading to optimism that they can develop and maximize his potential within the Mets organization. Their experience and familiarity with his pitching style should provide a smooth transition and help Severino become an asset for the team moving forward.

Severino’s career thus far

With his 30th birthday approaching in February, Severino has pitched a total of 727 1/3 innings in his career thus far. The right-handed pitcher has consistently showcased his impressive skills on the mound, earning a reputation for his electric fastball and sharp slider. As Severino enters this new decade of his life, fans and teammates alike eagerly anticipate the continued growth and development of his already flourishing career.

Potential impact on the Mets’ rotation

Should he return to his prime performance, he could team up with Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana to spearhead the Mets’ rotation and possibly play in a postseason match. If this trio successfully elevates their game, the Mets will possess a formidable starting rotation that can compete against the best in the league. Furthermore, this strengthened lineup may significantly increase the team’s chances of securing a spot in the playoffs and potentially making a deep run.

Possible trade scenario

If the Mets falter in the race but Severino demonstrates his health and effectiveness, the team has the option to trade him. In such a scenario, trading Severino could potentially bring in valuable assets to bolster their roster for the future. Additionally, this would allow the team to capitalize on his regained form and possibly receive a fair return in prospects or established players, further improving the team’s overall competitiveness.

Mets’ faith in Severino’s resurgence

Regardless of the outcome, the Mets appear content with their $13 million wager on Severino’s resurgence.The signing of Severino, following his recent struggles, signifies the Mets’ belief in the potential of the talented right-hander. If the gamble pays off, it could bring significant returns to the team’s pitching rotation and propel them closer to a playoff spot.

First Reported on: nypost.com

