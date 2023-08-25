Epic First Run Helps You Maximize Developer Profits

Epic Games unveiled Epic First Run, a new initiative aiming to incentivize developers for exclusive PC releases on the Epic Games Store. By offering an attractive 88% revenue split, the company aims to make their platform a more lucrative option for creators and also to boost their competitive edge in the gaming market by increasing the number of high-quality exclusive titles available.

An Incentive for Developers: The Benefits of Participating in Epic First Run

Epic First Run allows third-party developers at any level to grant exclusivity for their PC games on the store for six months. The developers will receive the entire net revenue from sales during this period. The initiative’s purpose is to encourage more game developers to choose the Epic Games Store as their launching platform, ultimately leading to a more diverse and vibrant ecosystem for gamers.

After the initial six-month exclusivity period, developers can choose to distribute their games on other platforms while still enjoying a competitive revenue share from the Epic Games Store. Once the exclusive period has ended, the revenue split reverts to the usual 88% for developers and 12% for Epic.

Eligibility Criteria and Platform Exclusivity for Epic First Run Participation

To be eligible for the First Run initiative, developers must not have already released their game on another PC platform or via a PC subscription service. This requirement ensures that the games featured in the program are truly exclusive to the Epic Games Store, attracting more users and increasing revenue for creators.

Epic aims to support early-stage developers, strengthen relationships within the creative community, and enrich the gaming landscape with diverse and innovative experiences. The exclusivity requirement applies only to PC games, allowing developers to simultaneously launch their titles on console platforms.

Expanding Reach and Distribution Opportunities for Developers

Epic First Run allows developers to broaden their market reach while preserving their freedom to choose distribution channels for their PC games. During the six-month exclusivity period, developers can sell their games through their stores or launchers and through marketplaces like Humble and Green Man Gaming, provided they use Epic’s keyless redemption service.

Accessibility and Inclusion for Developers of All Sizes

The Epic First Run initiative is open to developers of all sizes, except those with pre-existing exclusivity agreements with Epic. This inclusive approach creates opportunities for game creators from various backgrounds, promoting creativity and supporting a more diverse gaming landscape. Developers with an existing exclusivity contract with Epic must first honor their agreement before joining the First Run program.

Upcoming First Run Titles and Diverse Gaming Experiences

The first games in the Epic First Run initiative will be available starting October 16th, offering a wide range of titles to suit different interests and skill levels. The program also aims to highlight new and innovative games from talented indie developers, further expanding the gaming experience for the community.

These games will be marked with a unique badge and showcased in a special collection of First Run launches on the Epic Games Store. This initiative aims to spotlight fresh and promising new titles, giving gamers the opportunity to try out new experiences and providing valuable exposure for the developers behind these projects, helping them reach a broader audience.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Epic First Run?

Epic First Run is an initiative by Epic Games designed to encourage developers to release their PC games exclusively on the Epic Games Store by offering an 88% revenue split. This program aims to create a more diverse and vibrant ecosystem for gamers by increasing the number of high-quality exclusive titles available on the platform.

How does Epic First Run work?

Developers participating in Epic First Run grant exclusivity for their PC games on the Epic Games Store for six months. During this period, they receive the entire net revenue from game sales. After the six-month exclusivity period, developers can distribute their games on other platforms while still enjoying a competitive revenue share from the Epic Games Store.

What are the eligibility criteria for joining Epic First Run?

To be eligible for Epic First Run, developers must not have released their game on another PC platform or via a PC subscription service. This ensures that the games featured in the program are exclusive to the Epic Games Store. Developers with pre-existing exclusivity agreements with Epic must honor their agreement before joining the First Run program.

Can developers release their games on other platforms after the exclusivity period ends?

Yes, after the initial six-month exclusivity period, developers can choose to distribute their games on other platforms while still enjoying an 88% revenue share from the Epic Games Store.

Will Epic First Run games be available on console platforms?

The exclusivity requirement for Epic First Run applies only to PC games, allowing developers to simultaneously launch their titles on console platforms.

When will the first Epic First Run games be available?

The first games in the Epic First Run initiative will be available starting October 16th, showcasing a wide range of titles from various developers, including talented indie creators.

First Reported on: rockpapershotgun.com

Featured Image provided by: Pexels – Thank you!