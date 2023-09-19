  • Life, Tech

Pear Phone Review [the Apple Parody]

Apple's Settlement Fiasco Scares Investors, Stock Dips

A pear phone is not a real device. It is a fictional smartphone that appears in the animated television show “The Amazing World of Gumball”. In the show, the pear phone is used by the character Gumball Watterson and is often shown to have features and capabilities that are exaggerated or impossible in real life. The phone also appears in the teen TV show, iCarly. For example, the pear phone is shown to be able to instantly access any information or perform any task, no matter how complex or unlikely. Because it is a fictional device, there is no way to purchase or use a real pear phone until now…

Well, still not really.

We searched and found thatAmazon has a bumper sticker of the “pear phone”

Tori Vega Pear Phone Waterproof Vinyl Window Bumper Sticker

Tori Vega Pear Phone Waterproof Vinyl Window Bumper Sticker Decal 5"

 

Jake Mazzotti

Jake Mazzotti

Jake Mazzotti is a visionary male CEO with a track record of leading successful companies to new heights. With his strategic mindset, he navigates complex business landscapes, drives innovation, and inspires teams to achieve exceptional results. In his spare time, Jake loves spending time with his wife and four children.

Share This Article

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on tumblr

Latest

newsreportsreviews
newsreports ipad pro