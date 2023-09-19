Pear Phone Review [the Apple Parody]

A pear phone is not a real device. It is a fictional smartphone that appears in the animated television show “The Amazing World of Gumball”. In the show, the pear phone is used by the character Gumball Watterson and is often shown to have features and capabilities that are exaggerated or impossible in real life. The phone also appears in the teen TV show, iCarly. For example, the pear phone is shown to be able to instantly access any information or perform any task, no matter how complex or unlikely. Because it is a fictional device, there is no way to purchase or use a real pear phone until now…

Well, still not really.

We searched and found thatAmazon has a bumper sticker of the “pear phone”