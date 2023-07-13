Chipotle is using a robot to perform a task that its workers despise.

Chipotle, the popular fast-food chain, is testing out a new robot that is designed to take over the task of slicing and de-pitting avocados that are used in guacamole making. The robot, called “Autocado,” is expected to cut guacamole prep time in half, thereby increasing efficiency and reducing food waste.

The Robot’s Features

The designers created the Autocado robot to cut, core, and peel avocados efficiently, eliminating the need for human intervention in the laborious task. Currently, Chipotle is testing the robot in its test kitchen in Irvine, California, before deploying it to its restaurants across the United States.

Benefits of the Robot

The new robot could potentially help alleviate the ongoing labor shortages that have swept across the restaurant industry. By introducing automated labor, brands like Chipotle, McDonald’s, and Taco Bell are testing out AI-powered voice bots to streamline their operations. Nearly 58% of restaurant operators expect more restaurants to utilize technology and automation to alleviate labor shortages this year, according to the 2023 State of the Restaurant Industry Report by the National Restaurant Association.

Employee Benefits

In a news release, Curt Garner, Chief Customer and Technology Officer at Chipotle, stated that the Autocado robot could ease the workload for Chipotle employees. He also mentioned that avocado preparation is one of their least favorite responsibilities. The company is committed to exploring collaborative robotics to drive efficiencies and ease pain points for their employees.

Other Initiatives

Chipotle has recently rolled out several initiatives aimed at making their employees’ lives easier, such as faster grills and ways to streamline complicated orders that go viral on TikTok. Last year, the brand started testing the chip-making robot, Chippy, which was intentionally designed to make imperfect tortilla chips. For Chippy, Chipotle partnered with Miso Robotics, the company behind burger-flipping and wing-frying robots used by White Castle and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Investment in Vebu

Chipotle is also investing in Vebu Labs, a food industry robotics startup, as part of the fast food chain’s $50 million Cultivate Next venture. Future investments could include farming and supply chain innovations, as well as advanced robotics, Chipotle said in a press release.

The Future of Automation

The introduction of robots and automation into the restaurant industry is not a new concept. However, with the ongoing labor shortages that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of technology and automation has become more prevalent. It is likely that more restaurants will start utilizing these technologies to streamline their operations and improve efficiency.

First Reported on Business Insider