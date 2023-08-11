Presidential Hopeful’s Wife Reveals Secret to Uniting America

In a recent conversation with Harris Faulkner, Dr. Apoorva Ramaswamy, the wife of Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, expressed her support and belief in her husband’s ability to unite the nation and reinforce America’s position as a leading global power. She highlighted his diverse background and experiences, explaining that they have shaped him into a well-rounded and innovative leader capable of addressing the country’s most critical issues. Dr. Apoorva also emphasized Vivek’s commitment to bridging political divides and fostering a more collaborative environment in American politics.

Apoorva, an otolaryngologist, first encountered her husband Vivek, the chairman and co-founder of Strive Asset Management, during their time at Yale graduate school. The couple married in 2015, and their shared dedication to their respective fields and desire to make a positive impact in the world has only strengthened their bond. Since then, they have continued to support each other in their personal and professional pursuits.

In her critique of President Biden, Dr. Apoorva asserted a need for a leader with strong personal principles, as she believes this would enable better navigation of the complex political landscape and decision-making that benefits the nation. This is why she advocates for a candidate with a clear moral compass and unwavering values to assume the role of the presidency.

After signing a pledge with the Republican National Committee (RNC), Vivek Ramaswamy has officially secured his place in the Republican debate scheduled for August 23rd in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This represents a significant milestone for the biotech entrepreneur and author, as his campaign continues to gain traction. Participating in the debate will offer Ramaswamy an opportunity to share his views and plans for both the Republican Party and the United States.

The conditions of the RNC pledge include supporting the party’s eventual presidential nominee and abstaining from seeking or accepting nominations from other parties. By adhering to these terms, party members promote a united front and maintain the principles their political party represents. This unwavering unity is essential to enhance the party’s chances for success in the upcoming presidential elections and prevent potential internal conflicts.

The Republican primary debate is slated to air from 9 pm to 11 pm ET on Wednesday, August 23. The debate will showcase a diverse lineup of Republican candidates discussing important policy issues, sharing their visions for the country, and trying to win over the party’s voter base. Viewers can anticipate discussions on topics such as the economy, healthcare, national security, and immigration throughout the event.

First Reported on: foxnews.com