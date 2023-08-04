Revolutionizing Electric Mobility: Fisker’s Ambitious Lineup Unveiled

Fisker, the prominent automotive startup now publicly traded and founded by renowned designer Henrik Fisker, has taken the automotive world by storm. In a spectacular showcase event, the company unveiled a breathtaking assortment of electric vehicle (EV) prototypes that span from a robust pickup truck with an adaptable bed to a high-performance grand tourer with an astonishing 600 miles of range. These prototypes also include an enhanced off-road variant of the popular Ocean SUV and the enigmatic PEAR vehicle, a collaborative creation with Foxconn.

A Glimpse into Fisker’s Electrifying Future

In a captivating event held in Huntington Beach, California, Fisker laid bare its future product plan, a comprehensive array of groundbreaking EVs. This marked the first occasion on which the company showcased its upcoming vehicles in prototype form, offering a glimpse into their innovative vision. What’s more, Fisker is now accepting reservations for all these cutting-edge creations.

_”We’re not just coming out with a new car every year or every second year. I think we’re in a completely different time right now.”_ Henrik Fisker, CEO of Fisker, emphasized that their strategy is about seizing the moment and embracing accelerated innovation.

Elevating the EV Landscape

While the showcased EV prototypes are currently in their early stages, Fisker divulged crucial details that provide insight into the company’s direction.

Luxury Pickup Innovation: Fisker Alaska

Henrik Fisker dubbed their luxury pickup as the “Ferrari of pickups,” aiming to rival successful electric luxury pickups like the Rivian R1T, Tesla’s Cybertruck, and the Ford F-150 Lightning.

The Alaska, built on the FT31 platform, shares commonalities with the Ocean but is slightly elongated. Magna Steyr, an automotive contract manufacturer, will produce the EV pickup alongside the Ocean in Europe.

The Alaska boasts a remarkable 340 miles of all-electric range and boasts unique features such as an extendable bed, which can grow from 4.5 feet to 7.5 feet at the push of a button. This innovation, the Houdini Trunk, allows the back window and rear wall to drop, creating a sprawling space when the tailgate is lowered.

Intriguing Urban EV: The PEAR

Parallel to the Alaska, Fisker introduced the PEAR, which stands for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution. Designed to be manufactured in collaboration with Foxconn at the Lordstown Motors plant, the PEAR promises 300 miles of range and houses onboard supercomputers, known as Fiskerblades, that process massive amounts of data.

The PEAR, built on the SLV1 platform, targets a remarkable production volume of 250,000 units per year, with plans to eventually reach 1 million units annually.

The Ultimate Sports Convertible: Fisker Ronin

Henrik Fisker’s vision redefines luxury sports cars with the Ronin. This grand tourer with butterfly-wing doors offers a tri-motor powertrain producing over 1,000 horsepower, going 0 to 60 mph in under two seconds.

A groundbreaking battery integrated into the body ensures an unprecedented range of 600 miles, surpassing current EV offerings. The Ronin, poised to lead Fisker’s lineup, commences production in 2024.

Electrifying Off-Road Adventure: Force E

Fisker surprises with the Force E, an off-road variant of the Ocean SUV, designed for rugged terrains. With expanded fenders, a skid plate, and robust 33-inch wheels, the Force E combines luxury with adventure.

Featured Image Credit: Photo by Sophie Jonas; Unsplash; Thank you!

First reported on TechCrunch