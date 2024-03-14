Student Entrepreneur Wins Big with Sustainable Initiative

University student entrepreneur Beamlak Petros ’26 has recently won top honors in two prestigious competitions, the Fowler Global Social Innovation Challenge (Fowler GSIC) Campus Finals, and the St. Thomas Business Plan Competition.

Known for her innovative and sustainable education business model, Petros aims to improve literacy levels within Ethiopia, her homeland. She took home a total of $5,000 in awards from the competitions, praising the funds for offering a chance to further develop her significant social venture.

Her winning concept, Waste Compo, plans to tackle the urgent matters of hunger and insufficient fertilizer within Ethiopian communities. An innovative waste management system that aims to reduce food waste and maximize potential food production lies at her project’s core. She won a hefty $16,000 prize for this concept.

Petros plans to invest the substantial winnings to cultivate and widen her Waste Compo project. Her ambition spans beyond providing immediate solutions to food scarcity but to revolutionize traditional farming methods within Ethiopia towards a more sustainable and efficient framework.

The promising initiative, fueled by her significant prize fund, proposes a radically sustainable approach to food production and waste management in Ethiopia. If successful, it could extend beyond Ethiopia and potentially inspire other impoverished nations to adopt the same strategy for food security and sustainable agriculture.

Subsequent to her competition victories, Petros experienced substantial growth in her self-confidence and power to efficiently communicate with a diverse audience, therefore, enhancing her presentation skills. She has conquered her fears and anxieties throughout consistent public speaking engagements, in turn improving her overall mental health and resilience.

Thanks to her continued interaction with various people, her global awareness has expanded, giving her the capacity to empathize with a range of perspectives and cultures. This journey has instilled her with self-belief, and unshaken determination, now facing every challenge with vigor and enthusiasm.

Following their victory, Petros and runner-up Maria Magambo are set to present at the University of San Diego Fowler GSIC in June. Their participation offers not just a chance to gain invaluable feedback but could potentially secure more funding for their projects and create valuable industry connections.

Associate Dean Danielle Campeau praised the originality of the contesting ideas, reiterating such contests are not only about financial gains, but crucial platforms for student networking. She highlighted their vital role in driving the intellectual exchange and creativity among the students.

At the St. Thomas Business Plan Competition, the winner in the recent graduates/alumni category was an inventive application called Safe 6, aiming to address feelings of isolation experienced by individuals with cystic fibrosis. The creators, a team of Health Care MBA students at Opus College of Business, won a $10,000 prize.

The University noticed increased participation in business competitions from a diverse mix of study fields. This interdisciplinary approach has enriched the learning experience, fostering problem-solving from various perspectives. The University is planning to expand its business competition platform to include more study fields and increase competition levels.

Students have expressed their appreciation for these competitions, frequently commending them as vital supplements to their course of study. Indeed, these business competitions exemplify the University’s commitment to their mission of producing well-rounded, industry-ready graduates.